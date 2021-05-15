A New Party for Anti-Trump Republicans: Here’s What We Know So Far





Can a new movement move the Republican party away from Donald Trump?

Frustrated with the direction their party has taken since Donald Trump was appointed president, a group of Republican leaders are pushing to “redefine” the GOP around its founding ideals. The group, led by Republican and independent leaders, made its intention known Thursday in a public statement titled “A Call for American Renewal.” More than 150 party leaders joined him.

“We won’t wait forever for the GOP to clean up its act,” tweeted Miles Taylor, founder of the movement, after releasing the five-page document outlining the group’s concerns and goals. “If we cannot save the Republican Party from itself, we will help save America from the extremist elements of the Republican Party.”

Here’s what the group hopes to accomplish and who is a part of it. For more on what Washington is doing right now, here’s when you can expect to receive your first child tax credit payment, what’s up with federal unemployment payments, and what the odds are of a fourth check. stimulus.

Why would Republicans want to form a new movement or a new party?

The movement describes itself as made up of local, state and national leaders. The members seek to form a “common sense coalition” that will strive to overcome “the division and political extremism” of the current political system.

“There is a cohort of people who want an ‘I’m not crazy’ coalition that they can join,” said Taylor, who is also the author of a New York Times op-ed that criticized the Trump administration in the United States. mid-term of the 45th president. The piece was attributed to “Anonymous”, who was described at the time as a senior administrative official.

The concern of some Republicans over the leadership of their party is not new. Trump’s candidacy in 2016 prompted a small, tight-knit group of “Never Trumpers” that ranged from party leaders to newspaper columnists, who fought to keep the real estate mogul and TV star out. reality of being appointed.

A group of Republicans are looking for another path for their party.

Pixaby Who supports the new political movement?

Republican and independent political leaders who signed the declaration include former members of Congress (such as Virginia Representative Barbara Comstock), former governors (New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, for example), members of the Trump administration (Trump White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, among others) and political commentators (including Bill O’Reilly).

Can the new anti-Trump group succeed in creating a movement or even a new party?

Discontent within a political party is nothing new. The Tea Party movement that started around 2009, for example, called on the Republican Party to adopt more conservative fiscal policies. On the left, supporters of the Green New Deal since 2019 have pushed Democrats to focus on climate change.

At the national level, the creation of a new third party would face an uphill battle to become viable. The grip of the Democratic and Republican parties on the national political structure – and the nature of the winner of the electoral college – works to prevent a third from gaining a foothold.

For more on what’s going on nationally, here’s how to check the status of your income tax refund, how much you can expect to receive with the early child tax credit and what the president Joe Biden is considering in his next two stimulus proposals.

