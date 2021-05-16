‘Not orange’: Donald Trump appears on the walls of the National Portrait Gallery, World News





Former US President Donald Trump has finally appeared on the walls of the famous National Portrait Gallery but this time the former reality TV star couldn’t control the words behind her.

The photo of Trump, hanging on the gallery walls, was clicked by New York magazine Pari Dukovic for Time on June 17, 2019, a day before the then president announced his intention to be re-elected.

In the photo, Trump can be seen seated, clinging to the resolute desk in the Oval Office, and can be seen sporting his famous red tie with a suit.

The photo is accompanied by a caption which points out that Trump ran for the White House and was elected “after exploiting American populist sentiment.” He also reads that the Republican leader “has put forward an” America first “program.

However, as expected, the legend did not miss the controversies surrounding the 74-year-old leader. Trump was the first president of the United States to be impeached twice, which is also mentioned in the caption, and he also points out that the coronavirus pandemic “has become a key issue during his re-election campaign.”

Continuing the point of re-election, the caption adds: “Trump did not concede [defeat], and a host of his supporters, who refused to accept the results, attacked the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan.6, 2021, as Congress worked to certify [Joe] Bidens wins. “

Interestingly, this caption is also written in Spanish, which many consider an irony given the Trump controversies and racism.

His portrait, interestingly, hangs on the back wall of the famous Hope poster of the first black president of the United States, Barack Obama, created by Shepard Fairey. It also faces the painting of a civil rights hero, John Lewis, who chose to boycott the inauguration of Trumps.

Many visitors have deliberately chosen to ignore clicks with the former president who “looks like an insecure man holding the desk to believe in himself,” one visitor quoted. Some visitors also believe that the gallery made it look good and not an “orange”.

