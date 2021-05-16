Boris Johnson’s ‘Mad National Bin Service’ could see waste not picked up for a month





Whiffy household waste could pile up for a month as part of Boris Johnson’s chaotic plan to nationalize garbage collection. The Prime Minister will order councils to collect food waste, glass and recyclables every week by 2023, which will delay the collection of 15.5 million tonnes of general waste per year. Most of Britain’s 341 local authorities have switched to fortnightly collections due to austerity cuts, with only 67 councils able to maintain weekly collections. North Tyneside council changed in 2018 after a $ 3.5 million government grant ended for weekly collections. Local government leaders are now worried that the draft environmental bill, unveiled in the Queen’s speech in recent weeks, could lead to monthly collections. Peter Fleming, the Conservative Head of Kents Sevenoaks District Council, said: Essentially this is about nationalizing waste collection. He created an NBS, a national ferry service. It’s crazy. Shadow Environmental Secretary Luke Pollard added: People just want their bins picked up on time. It has nothing to do with recycling, it is because Conservative governments have spent the past 11 years cutting council budgets as much as possible.





(Image: PA)

All the bins will have a standard size, which remains to be decided, but the boards will be allowed to choose the colors. There are concerns that standardization will not work in all areas, as wheelie bins are suitable for cities, but curbside collections are not possible in many rural areas and large trucks struggle with country lanes. . While 45% of household waste was recycled last year, up from 11% 20 years ago, progress has stalled since 2015. Residents will also have the right to free collection of garden waste which costs 100 million per year, even those who live in buildings without gardens. Cllr David Renard, Association of Local Governments, said: Councils know their local areas best and should decide locally how recycling and household waste is collected. Any new requirements must also be fully funded. Environment Secretary George Eustice has said he will aim for fortnightly collections of household waste. He added: Our proposals will increase recycling rates and ensure that less waste goes to landfill.







