Terrorist State of Israel must be stopped, Turkish President Erdogan said, adding he had crossed all limits RT World News

Humanity must act quickly to resist Israeli aggression, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as Ankara reported that journalists from the Turkish News Agency and UN-supported schools had been beaten by attacks. Israeli strikes in Gaza.

“This terrorist state which tries to plunder a city like Jerusalem, which shelters places holy for the Muslims, the Christians and the Jews, crossed all the limits”, Erdogan said on Friday, referring to Israel.

“It is imperative that the UN Security Council take action to ensure peace in Jerusalem in accordance with the decisions of the General Assembly,” the president said, addressing members of his Justice and Development (AK) party on a video conference. Turkey is ready to actively support any initiative announced by the UN, he said, adding that his nation “Won’t be silent” even if the rest of the world ignores developments in Gaza.





His words came amid a violent standoff between Tel Aviv and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip which saw the Israel Defense Forces launch massive airstrikes against Gaza in response to rocket attacks by the militant group Hamas . The Israeli strikes claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians, including 27 children, according to local health officials.

Rocket launches by Hamas militants were mostly intercepted by Israeli air defenses, killing nine people, including a child.“It is a duty for all of humanity to resist [Israel’s] aggression against Palestinian cities and Jerusalem ”, Erdogan said, adding that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should particularly “concrete” position on the issue. Otherwise, the organization would simply discredit its own existence, he added.

The OIC announced earlier that it would hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation. The violent conflict between Israel and Palestinian activists was sparked by an Israeli court case concerning the eviction of several Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The move initially sparked massive protests that saw clashes between protesters and police in several Israeli cities as well as in Jerusalem. Tensions then led to a Hamas rocket attack and an IDF military response.





“If we don’t immediately stop the Israeli aggression in Palestine and … Jerusalem, tomorrow everyone would be the target of this brutal mentality.” warned the Turkish president. Erdogan also gave a scathing rebuke to officials who supported Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Those who chose to remain silent or supported Israel “For political and ideological reasons should know that their turn will come one day” too, he said.

Earlier, the leaders of several Western countries, including Austria and Germany, expressed their support for Israel’s right to “self defense.” The leaders of France and the UK were also congratulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his support in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said he discussed the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza with the leaders of around 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, Moscow called on Tel Aviv to immediately end the violence and end the colonization of the Palestinian territories. So far, however, Netanyahu has said that the violent standoff between Israel and Palestinian militant groups is “not finished” and sworn to “reach” Hamas militants “all over.”





Israeli airstrikes in Gaza injure cameraman and photojournalist for Turkish Foreign Ministry Anadolu Agency mentionned Friday, adding that the strikes also resulted in “Damage to schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)” as well as a “rapid increase” in civilian casualties.

“We call on the international community to intervene quickly so that Israel ends these attacks, which will result in further loss of civilian life,” said the ministry.

