Politics
Terrorist State of Israel must be stopped, Turkish President Erdogan said, adding he had crossed all limits RT World News
Humanity must act quickly to resist Israeli aggression, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said as Ankara reported that journalists from the Turkish News Agency and UN-supported schools had been beaten by attacks. Israeli strikes in Gaza.
“This terrorist state which tries to plunder a city like Jerusalem, which shelters places holy for the Muslims, the Christians and the Jews, crossed all the limits”, Erdogan said on Friday, referring to Israel.
“It is imperative that the UN Security Council take action to ensure peace in Jerusalem in accordance with the decisions of the General Assembly,” the president said, addressing members of his Justice and Development (AK) party on a video conference. Turkey is ready to actively support any initiative announced by the UN, he said, adding that his nation “Won’t be silent” even if the rest of the world ignores developments in Gaza.
Also on rt.com
Together we stand with Israel, says the Austrias Kurz & flies the Israeli flag. What about the dead children of Gaza? Twitter users ask
His words came amid a violent standoff between Tel Aviv and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip which saw the Israel Defense Forces launch massive airstrikes against Gaza in response to rocket attacks by the militant group Hamas . The Israeli strikes claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians, including 27 children, according to local health officials.
Rocket launches by Hamas militants were mostly intercepted by Israeli air defenses, killing nine people, including a child.“It is a duty for all of humanity to resist [Israel’s] aggression against Palestinian cities and Jerusalem ”, Erdogan said, adding that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should particularly “concrete” position on the issue. Otherwise, the organization would simply discredit its own existence, he added.
The OIC announced earlier that it would hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation. The violent conflict between Israel and Palestinian activists was sparked by an Israeli court case concerning the eviction of several Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
The move initially sparked massive protests that saw clashes between protesters and police in several Israeli cities as well as in Jerusalem. Tensions then led to a Hamas rocket attack and an IDF military response.
Also on rt.com
Crimes that must be prosecuted: Germany promises zero tolerance for anti-Semitic attacks amid Israeli-Palestinian tensions
“If we don’t immediately stop the Israeli aggression in Palestine and … Jerusalem, tomorrow everyone would be the target of this brutal mentality.” warned the Turkish president. Erdogan also gave a scathing rebuke to officials who supported Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Those who chose to remain silent or supported Israel “For political and ideological reasons should know that their turn will come one day” too, he said.
Earlier, the leaders of several Western countries, including Austria and Germany, expressed their support for Israel’s right to “self defense.” The leaders of France and the UK were also congratulated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his support in Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, Erdogan said he discussed the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza with the leaders of around 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Earlier this week, Moscow called on Tel Aviv to immediately end the violence and end the colonization of the Palestinian territories. So far, however, Netanyahu has said that the violent standoff between Israel and Palestinian militant groups is “not finished” and sworn to “reach” Hamas militants “all over.”
Also on rt.com
It’s not over, says Netanyahu, as Israel continues to shell Gaza with airstrikes
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza injure cameraman and photojournalist for Turkish Foreign Ministry Anadolu Agency mentionned Friday, adding that the strikes also resulted in “Damage to schools of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)” as well as a “rapid increase” in civilian casualties.
“We call on the international community to intervene quickly so that Israel ends these attacks, which will result in further loss of civilian life,” said the ministry.
Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]