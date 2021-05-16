I believe Mr. Jokowi is a good person

Loading…
JAKARTA
– Decision of the politicians of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Bima Arya Sugiarto
supports Joko Widodo ( Jokowi
) at Presidential election 2019
high, this time by Democratic Party politician Dede Yusuf. To Dede Yusuf, Bima revealed his reasons for supporting Jokowi, which was different from the official PAN position.
According to Bima, he knew him Jokowi since he is still mayor of Solo. Bima Arya at this time came to Solo and expressed his desire to become mayor, so he had to study with Jokowi. “I studied with Pak Jokowi, chatted for hours in his office in Solo,” Bima said. SINDOnews, Sunday (5/16/2021), of a video program entitled BIMA ARYA PART II: DO NOT MOVE AMBISIUS CAPITAL | MOVE BARENG DEDE YUSUF on Dede Yusuf’s YouTube channel.
The mayor of Bogor said that for a long time there had been a relationship between him and Jokowi. “And I think Pak Jokowi is a good person. The others are not bad, but I see Pak Jokowi as a good person.
Also, Bima said, he was one of the founders of PAN in Bandung. “In my opinion, if we are talking about the party platform, the most appropriate is Pak Jokowi. PAN who is nationalist, PAN who is in the middle, PAN who is pluralist, PAN who is not militarist, PAN who is not “not use religious issues. I think it’s based on the party platform,” he said.
Bima added that PAN’s momentum also led to Jokowi. However, in the end, PAN was among Prabowo Subianto’s supporters. When Dede Yusuf mentioned that he had trained his own volunteer to support Jokowi, Bima said yes.
“Yes, we are working alone. And I say goodbye to my president. I believe everything has to be communicated. I say goodbye, I have permission, ‘Bang, I have a different opinion,'” said Bima .
According to Bima, the question of the PAN president at the time was simple. “Are you forced or not,” Bima said, imitating PAN Zulkifli Hasan’s words. Bima also replied “No”. After that, he was invited to carry out his political choices. “Who’s great? Ketum,” says Bima.
Bima at that time had given up on the actions that the PAN Ketum would take because of his political choices. However, Bima was not fired. He remains on PAN’s board following the 2020 Kendari Congress.
(zik)
