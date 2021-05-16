New investigation into Pindi ring road scam ordered – Newspaper





Punjab government decides to send case to FIA or NABPML-N requests dismissal of Zulfi, Sarwar, Buzdar, Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered a full investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scam, after which the government of Punjab decided to refer the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or to the National Accountability Office (NAB) for a full investigation.

The decisions were made in the form of two investigative reports, one by the Commissioner of Rawalpindi and the other by the Deputy Commissioner landed at the Prime Minister’s office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned with the approval of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar and his financial adviser, Dr Salman Shah.

However, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded action against the relevant authorities for the approval of the ring road realignment, claiming that neither CM Buzdar and PM Khan nor the direct beneficiaries such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Prime Minister Zulfi Bokhari’s assistant could not be exempted. .

The investigative process raised several questions such as why the commissioner alone signed the report when two other members of the Rawalpindi DC commission, retired Captain Anwarul Haq and an additional commissioner from Rawalpindi had refused to do so. sign and prepare a separate investigation report. .

The commissioners’ report named some private housing companies, which were far from the original ring road plan but benefited from the realignment. He alleged that ex-Commissioner Capt (retired) Mehmood and suspended Land Acquisition Commissioner Waseem Tabish unduly paid 2.3 billion rupees as compensation for land acquired for the road and benefited from a renowned Sangjani family when they acquired their land. However, it appeared that the owners were reluctant to cede their land for the project as the former commissioner had offered a rate much lower than the market price of the land.

It was also noticed that initially NESPAK completed the alignment of the road from T-Chowk Rewat to Murat in 2017, but next year another consultant, Zeerak, proposed the realignment of the road from T -Chowk to the Islamabad-Lahore (MI) highway, which was again approved by NESPAK in 2021 with the observation that the current alignment is: The best alignment according to the technical standard has been proposed, reducing the multiple curves ensuring a design speed of 120 km / h with control access.

However, questions arose as to how only two officials could commit wrongdoing under the project when all approvals and consents had been granted by the relevant authorities.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again proven that no one can commit corruption in his government. He said the prime minister set an example by ordering an investigation into the ring road project.

While criticizing the opposition, Mr Habib said that during the era of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, the 36-business scandal erupted as billions of rupees were spent on Raiwind Road, Jati Umrah Palace and offices of the camp but no investigation had been carried out nor any action taken against any minister. Instead, he added, documents for these projects were destroyed in fires, reminiscent of the LDA Square fire that destroyed the metro bus record.

He said the investigative committee prepared a report after investigating the allegations and the issue of acquiring land worth Rs 2.5 billion was sent to the NAB as bureaucrats held responsible had been dismissed from their posts. The officers concerned would be dealt with at the departmental level and the NAB would investigate the matter, he explained.

However, the PML-N demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Khan and Chief Minister Buzdar in light of the report of the commissions of inquiry into the Rawalpindi ring road scam.

Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar are expected to resign immediately and their names should be placed on the exit checklist following the revelations of the Ring Road Scandal Commission of Inquiry, the PML-N Information Secretary said, Marryum Aurangzeb, in a statement on Saturday.

She said that Mr Buzdar and Mr Khan would not get any relief in this matter, as what the report revealed was not a few minor irregularities, but a sum of over 25 billion rupees. She said the real culprits were Mr Buzdar and Mr Khan as all of this could not be done without them being in the picture.

She was of the opinion that while they were in power, an independent investigation was impossible and that nothing more than an eyewash would be generated to exonerate the real culprits of the charges.

The former minister said Prime Minister Khan attacked opposition leaders with bogus cases, but the PTI government could not prove the corruption of a single penny against the PML-N leadership despite three years rigorous control. She said there were an untold number of proven transplant cases against the [PTI] government like bribes, the theft of wheat flour, sugar, drugs and the fuel crisis.

Beneficiaries

A close aide to Prime Minister Zulfi Bokhari and Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar are the direct beneficiaries of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam, PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar told a press conference.

Mr Tarar said that Mr Bokhari and Mr Sarwar had obtained huge financial benefits from the ring road project as their lands were close to the project. He said that Mr Khan was known to take advantage of his (financial) ATMs through various means.

PML-N Information Secretary Azma Bokhari on Saturday dismissed the investigation report as eye drops, saying it was trying to save the real culprits. She said a case should be registered against Mr Buzdar for road approval in areas near the country of cabinet members Zulfi Bokhari and Ghulam Sarwar.

Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on May 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos