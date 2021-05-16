The standard of the justice system





Prime Minister Imran Khan says only the poor are seen in prisons. Our justice system cannot catch big fish or influential thieves. Cases go undecided by the courts for decades. Some judges, police and other services work in collusion with each other. Imran Khan has often said that a society can only progress if it pays attention to the common man. It was the very foundation of the state of Medina where the rule of law was fairly well established.

However, it is way too expensive in Pakistan. Here the laws catch ordinary men while the big guns are released. History shows that societies that allow legal discrimination between the poor and the rich have been destroyed. Imran Khan is right because we have seen that if a poor man in Pakistan steals a small sum to feed his family, he has to rot in prison for years while the rich live a luxurious life after embezzling billions of rupees. They are also called the elite class. Some people go to London under the pretext of medical treatment and then, breaking their promise, they never come back.

This word of the Holy Prophet (SAW) can elaborate the justice rendered in the State of Medina: Hazrat Ayesha (RA), the mother of the faithful believers, tells that a woman from Banu Makhzum stole something. She was brought to the Prophet (SAW). His tribesmen said that they could not dare to speak to the Holy Prophet (SAW) but only to his beloved servant, Hazrat Osama ben Zaid (RA) who at their request implored the Holy Prophet (SAW) ) for his forgiveness. To this, Allah’s Last Prophet (SAW) said: “ Listen Osama, Bani Israel perished because of such discrepancies that when a big gun flew it was dropped, but if a poor one stole it was severely punished. If my daughter, Fatima (RA) had done so, she would have been punished accordingly. Thus, the standard of justice in the state of Medina was so fair and transparent that if the daughter of its ruler had committed a crime, she would not have escaped justice. There is no legal discrimination for the rich and the poor.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) had also instilled such virtues in his noble companions who, when the Holy Prophet (SAW) left this temporal world for the eternal world, also established the state of Medina on this very basis. During the time of Hazrat Umar (RA), justice was not only done but also seen. During his caliphate, Jabalah ibn al-Aiham, the lord of the state of Ghassanid, called Hazrat Umar (RA) with his companions and embraced Islam. He also accompanied Hazrat Umar (RA) to perform the Hajj. During the tawaf around the kaaba, a poor man mistakenly stepped on his robe, almost tripping Jabalah. When asked what the cause was, the poor villagers replied that it was by chance and not by intention. This infuriated Jabalah so much that he slapped him in the face. The blow was so shattering that it dislodged both of his teeth and bled his nose. After that, the man went to Caliph Umar bin Khattab (RA) and filed a complaint. The noble caliph summoned Jabalah to the trial and asked him if he had slapped this villager. Jabalah replied in the affirmative, saying that if it had not been the holy place of Kaaba, he would have killed it. Hazrat Umar (RA) said: “O Jabalah, you confessed your crime. Now you should either ask the wronged person for forgiveness or I will punish you. Jabalah was surprised and said, “Do you want to punish me for this poor villager while I am the king?” Hazrat Umar (RA) said that in Islam they were equal before the law. Jabalah asked the caliph to carry out the sentence the next morning. Hazrat Umar (RA) asked the concerned villager if he would ever allow it. The villager agreed. After being granted a one-day postponement, Jabalah fled to Ghassanid State and again converted to Christianity.

The State of Medina can only be born if it has the same law for the rich and the poor. It can’t be if the well-off get set free and run to London while for petty crimes the poor rot in jail for years. The state of Medina can arise when honorable judges and government should come together to establish a standard of justice.

For that, our judicial system will have to play its rule. Right now, his standard is so low and cases are so delayed that a grandson has to attend hearings in the case filed by his grandfather decades ago. People have lost faith in the justice system in Pakistan because of its double standard. That’s why; the trend of mob justice is on the rise. Faced with its failure, our higher magistracy should initiate reforms of itself so that the idea of ​​Imran Khan of the State of Medina becomes reality.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos