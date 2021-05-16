Liberals must rewire their brains away from impulsive hatred of Trump





I agree with Rachel Maddow.

How’s that for an opening? Listen to me.

The TV show host took a break from Rep. Liz Cheney’s MSNBC coverage and said she needed to rewire her brain.

I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone in the world who isn’t wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think you’re a threat. Or “You are selfish” or “You are a COVID denial and you certainly have not been vaccinated,” she said.

While Maddows’ critical and paranoid internal monologue doesn’t shock me, it’s surprising that she admits to this level of insanity on television.

That being said, I fully support this rewiring.

But that can’t end with Maddow or this particular mask-driven psychosis. This overhaul needs to be deepened.

Liberals across the country must find a way to rework their brains so they don’t just focus on their hatred for the TFG

TFG, according to New York Times Gail Collins, stands for The Former Guy.

The nickname has caught the attention of Democrats who are too triggered by the existence of former President Donald Trumps to say his name aloud as Harry Potter’s Voldemort.

This type of all-consuming hate doesn’t just dictate the lives of Twitter trolls and your hate-nagging neighbor doesn’t have a lawn sign here on her front yard.

Sadly, Trump’s inconvenience syndrome has become the basis of President Bidens’ entire disastrous agenda.

Recently, the Biden-Harris administration announced that it was revoking a Trump-era order that imposed stricter penalties for the degradation of monuments.

As conservative author Ryan Girdusky noted in response, but why? How big is the constituency to disfigure the statues?

The crowd applauding these daring decisions don’t really think about the content of the orders. They only think of the man who implemented them.

Remember the motto “What would Jesus do?”

Progressives today ask, “What would Trump do?” and then they do the opposite, no matter how clearly a bad idea it is.

A perfect example of this state of mind is the crisis at the southern border. According to Customs and Border Protections, immigration officers caught a record number of people trying to illegally enter the United States 179,000 people to be exact.

White House Semantic Secretary Jen Psaki told loyal fans in the press that her boss inherited a broken immigration system from the Trump administration.

In effect, Biden overturned all the policies of the Trump era, including the “Stay in Mexico” policy, which had kept illegal immigration from spiraling out of control.

But why keep the effective policies of the former presidents when you can reverse them and appease your radical and irrational base?

Now that Democrats are five months after Orange Man, they are slowly abandoning the charade that all of their foolish actions are based on reason.

Liberal activist David Hogg, who started a spiteful pillow business to stick it to MyPillow owner and Trump supporter Mike Lindell, tweeted: I feel the need to keep wearing my mask outside even though i am fully vaccinated because the inconvenience of having to wear a mask is more than worth it that people don’t think i am a conservative.

Hoggs’ honesty is refreshing. However, I have a suggestion for the young entrepreneur who has since quit his budding pillow business. The Harvard University student should create badges for Democrats who say I hate Trump with all my heart.

He can sell them to his like-minded liberals so they can signal virtue and also breathe fresh air like the rest of us.

The 1600s Welch poet / priest George Herbert once famously said that the best revenge is to live well.

But Democrats today have a new perspective: The best revenge is to cover my face with a mask for the rest of eternity so everyone knows I’m not a Trump supporter.

I wonder how Trump handles the agony of knowing that all of these Karen people are wearing their masks in vengeful protest against him.

Someone should ask the former president when he’s not busy becoming a billionaire or playing a round of golf at one of his Florida properties.

I’m sure it keeps him awake at night.

