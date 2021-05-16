Boris Johnson told his cabinet he didn’t want ‘another Chilcot investigation’ before signing an investigation into the government’s handling of Covid
Prime Minister warned of extending Covid investigation for nearly a decade
Ministers have decided that the independent public inquiry will begin in spring 2022
An insider said the Prime Minister wanted Covid to be fresh on people’s minds ”
By Anna Mikhailova for the Sunday Mail
Published: | Update:
Boris Johnson told his cabinet he did not want another Chilcot inquiry before signing an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.
The Prime Minister warned that the Covid investigation does not drag on for nearly a decade.
He was speaking in response to a question from Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey about how long it will take, sources said.
Boris Johnson warned of the almost decade-long Covid investigation
At last week’s meeting, ministers decided that the independent public inquiry would begin in the spring of 2022. Sir John Chilcots’ investigation into the British involvement in the Iraq war lasted seven years and cost 13 millions of euros.
When it was launched, then-Conservative leader David Cameron called it a falsification of the establishment.
A source from Downing Street said last night: The terms of reference must be established, but there is a desire to investigate quickly, but without giving up rigor.
Another insider said the Prime Minister wanted Covid to be fresh on people’s minds when interviewed.
Meanwhile, a government source warned the investigation would be a lawyer’s feast, referring to the high fees typically charged.
Mr Johnson said the investigation would put state actions under the microscope. Announcing it in the Commons, he said: The state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and frankly as possible, and to learn all the lessons for the future.
The Prime Minister was speaking in response to a question from Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey pictured about how long it will take, sources said.
No.10 told reporters that the investigation would have the legal power to compel witnesses to testify. Individual offices could be asked to submit written and electronic communications. The mandate of the inquiry has not yet been defined, and the government will choose who will chair it although it is legally required to be independent. The Prime Minister has not promised that the investigation will be carried out by a judge.
William Wragg, the Tory MP who chairs the select committee on public administration and constitutional affairs, said last week it is expected to have the greatest reach, given the widespread impacts of the pandemic.
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos