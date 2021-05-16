Boris Johnson told his cabinet he didn’t want ‘another Chilcot investigation’

Boris Johnson told his cabinet he did not want another Chilcot inquiry before signing an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister warned that the Covid investigation does not drag on for nearly a decade.

He was speaking in response to a question from Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey about how long it will take, sources said.

At last week’s meeting, ministers decided that the independent public inquiry would begin in the spring of 2022. Sir John Chilcots’ investigation into the British involvement in the Iraq war lasted seven years and cost 13 millions of euros.

When it was launched, then-Conservative leader David Cameron called it a falsification of the establishment.

A source from Downing Street said last night: The terms of reference must be established, but there is a desire to investigate quickly, but without giving up rigor.

Another insider said the Prime Minister wanted Covid to be fresh on people’s minds when interviewed.

Meanwhile, a government source warned the investigation would be a lawyer’s feast, referring to the high fees typically charged.

Mr Johnson said the investigation would put state actions under the microscope. Announcing it in the Commons, he said: The state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and frankly as possible, and to learn all the lessons for the future.

No.10 told reporters that the investigation would have the legal power to compel witnesses to testify. Individual offices could be asked to submit written and electronic communications. The mandate of the inquiry has not yet been defined, and the government will choose who will chair it although it is legally required to be independent. The Prime Minister has not promised that the investigation will be carried out by a judge.

William Wragg, the Tory MP who chairs the select committee on public administration and constitutional affairs, said last week it is expected to have the greatest reach, given the widespread impacts of the pandemic.