Imran is now courting Sindh – Daily Times





In mid-April, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a 446 billion rupee development program for Sindh, with the promise that it would be implemented within a month. This development initiative, described as a historic ensemble, includes the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway and the Naj Gaj dam. Of course, the primary purpose of all of this is to garner political sympathies in Inner Sindh. It seems unlikely that the PTI leadership will prevail on this front.

The next day, April 17, the Minister of Information and Local Government of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, dismissed the package as eye drops, adding that all projects included in the initiative were already incorporated into the package. federal budget and had been delayed due to lack of funds. He went on to point out that the highway project was designed under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) by the last PMLN government and that the dam project was first launched in 2013. Nonetheless, Nasir Hussain stressed that despite the fact that the Center did not take the Sindh government confident, it would cooperate with the PTI.

In the 2018 general elections, the PTI became the only leading party in the metropolis of Sindh. The party won 13 seats in the Karachi National Assembly and only one seat in the Jacobabad district in Inner Sindh. He won 21 provincial seats from Karachi and only two from the Sindh campaign. While the Muttahida Qaumi Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) obtained 4 seats in the National Assembly in Karachi and two in Hyderabad and 16 provincial seats in the two cities. In rural Sindh, the PTI and MQM-P had mutually supported the candidates. In February 2019, Prime Minister Khan proclaimed that the two parties could form an electoral alliance in the future.

If the PTI had taken seriously providing the Sindhi people with alternative political leadership, it should have announced a long-term program for the people of inner Sindh. Instead, the PM supported the division of the province

The PTI, however, has been totally incompetent, offering no real political alternative in Sindh. Due to its policies and fault lines, the party had reduced its electoral strength in Sindh. On April 13, 2019, when the organizer of the MQM-P and the then Federal Minister of Information Technology demanded the division of Sindh, the president of the PTI fully supported this. This caused immense anger and exasperation not only among Sindhis but also among PTI supporters in Sindh. In reality, the people of Sindh are divided in many ways, but they unite and speak with one voice against any discussion of the division of their province. Thus, a large majority of the population sees the PTI through hostile eyes.

Since 2008, the PPP has been ruled Sindh continuously. However, the population suffered from many socio-economic problems. They therefore welcomed the political change. After the PTI won the 2018 election and formed a government in the center, they hoped that the PTI government would lift Sindh and the country out of a lasting social, political and economic quagmire. But in a few months, the leadership of the PTI had exasperated and discouraged them.

From 2008 to 2018, Sindh’s rural and urban policy revolved around PPP and MQM. The parties were not contested in the last two general elections. It is only in the recent past that Sindh’s urban policy has undergone a serious reversal, following the collapse of the political supremacy of the MQM. In the 2018 polls, out of a total of 130 seats in the Sindh Assembly, the party only managed to secure 16 provincial seats. Rural policy in Sindh has remained unchallenged and unchanged and has continued to revolve around PPP. The party did not face strong and robust political opponents in the elections. Having won 76 provincial seats, it has once again proven itself to be a strong political entity in the province. However, he has not made any sincere effort to resolve the issues facing the people.

If the PTI was serious about providing the people of Sindh with alternative political leadership and credibly giving the PPP a tough time and bringing real change to the province, the party should have announced a long-term program for the improvement and welfare of the people of the interior of Sindh. He should have formulated a policy to create confidence and hope among the people; resolve all outstanding issues while introducing improvements in the education and health sectors and good overall governance. Instead, the PM supported the division of Sindh.

It is therefore unlikely that this development initiative will produce productive and fruitful results for the PTI. After all, it is expected that the current political situation in rural Sindh will not experience any change in the near future and the PPP will not face any threats in the upcoming general elections.

The writer is an academic and can be reached on Twitter @ARShykh

