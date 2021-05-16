Giant Trump Chicken Ball Lying Resting





A three-story inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump was deflated and placed in a coffin before being buried in a warehouse in San Francisco on Saturday.

“Donald Trump,” chicken owner Danelle Morton concluded, “is no longer funny.

Morton, a San Francisco writer and longtime anti-Trump protester, used to expose the 33-foot chicken every now and then during the Trump presidency. Her biggest fame was a well-photographed 2018 cruise to Alcatraz, dressed in prison attire.

While Morton said she never found Trump fun as president, she felt he deserved to be disturbed in the form of a huge cartoon caricature that Morton paid $ 450 in 2017 for. acquire a balloon factory in China.

In addition to the Alcatraz cruise, the Chicken has witnessed various Bay Area protests over the years against Trump’s policies and his refusal to release his tax returns.

“There was a time when Donald Trump’s gleeful mockery was appropriate,” Morton said. “No more. Not after the takeover of the US Capitol in January. It was one of the scariest moments in history.

On Saturday afternoon, Morton and about 20 friends gathered at the Bayview District warehouse and used an electric pump to inflate the balloon one last time.

“We are meeting here to say goodbye,” Morton intoned in a brief ceremony. “The chicken came home to roost.”

The balloon was then deflated – mostly with children rolling over it – and placed in a cardboard coffin decorated with a toxic waste sticker.

Morton set it up in the warehouse, which she said was actually a “chicken balloon mausoleum.”

Storing the chicken in a mausoleum, Morton said, makes more sense than destroying it, an idea she considered. There is a chance that his services will be required again, should the former president attempt to run again.

“I hope not,” Morton said. “Right now, Trump is just a bad living room actor, walking around his country club and showing up uninvited at stranger weddings to complain about voter fraud. I hope this is the last of them.

Steve Rubenstein is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]; Twitter: @SteveRubeSF

