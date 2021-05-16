Politics
Head of Congress Mallikarjuna Kharge – The New Indian Express
Express press service
BENGALURU: Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge talks about the central government’s failure on the COVID front and why the allowances are needed for the poor right now:
On March 17, 2021, during a COVID review meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of the second wave in India when we only had 30,000 new cases per day. Despite this, did the Center hesitate to plan?
Yes, they failed to plan and organize. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and I wrote letters offering suggestions, but instead of taking suggestions, they criticized us.
A man whose medical skills are questionable, replied Manmohan Singh, someone else replied, no one replied to Ms. Sonia Gandhi. Let us remember that the Congress got 11 crore of votes, while it got 19 crore, and that they are not interested in our suggestions. There is no room for discussion in this government.
There is a serious shortage of vaccines, they advertise vaccines for the 18-45 age group, but are unable to reach it, they are unable to provide a second dose of vaccine for the age group 45-60 years, there is a severe shortage of drugs, ICU beds, and thousands are dying.
Instead of Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister should speak of “Kaam ki baat”. It is clear that they have been reluctant to plan, and what is worse, they are too arrogant to listen to anyone, as the responses to our letters indicate.
Congress said people should get 10,000 rupees. Isn’t that a burden on the public treasury?
Should people starve? Is Money More Important Than People? Should you save money or people? I would say we should give money to the poor and marginalized to overcome this crisis, as many have lost their livelihoods and jobs, especially the daily wage workers.
We have our skilled workforce, the government has invested so much in training them as doctors and engineers, what if they die because there are no jobs? Isn’t that a loss for the nation? Look at the condition of migrant workers. There must be provisions to help the poor.
There was an outcry surrounding the National Youth Congress President BV Srinivas who was questioned by Delhi police.
Srinivas was doing a great job, serving people during the COVID crisis. The government will not tolerate this. They are volunteers from the Youth Congress who work in the leadership of former party chairman Rahul Gandhi.
They try to stop our volunteers and demoralize them. They want to know who gave the money and the resources for the oxygen and other aids we provide. Now some donors prefer to remain anonymous, it is an effort to expose them and try to embarrass them.
There have been complaints that NGOs have been prevented from distributing oxygen concentrators …
In any crisis, everyone steps in to help. While the government hasn’t done its part, it doesn’t want others to help it either. They fear that NGOs take credit for the help people get.
Did your party say it would contribute with Rs 100 crore?
Yes, our MPs will provide this amount from local development grants. Each MP has the right to spend a certain amount of money on development, and he collects that amount from those funds.
During the working committee meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked members of Congress to do so. These are difficult days and we must do our part to help.
What would you have done differently if your government was in power?
Our party has a democratic consultative process. Because we have consulted a lot, some have criticized our government for being weak. We intrinsically believe in the participation of all, we are not dictatorial. There was an interesting article recently about what Nehru would have done in this situation.
Remember we took everyone. In 1971, because of the war, Indira Gandhi was congratulated by the head of the BJP, Atal Behari Vajpayee, simply because everyone was consulted and united to tackle the problems.
