Senator Hendren and four former lawmakers sign a new call for American renewal





Senator Jim Hendren, I-Gravette and four former Arkansas state lawmakers are the founding signatories of A Call for American Renewal, a movement that says it is pushing the Republican Party to re-dedicate itself to founding ideals or to hurry creating an alternative.

Hendren was joined by former House Speaker Davy Carter and former Rep. David Meeks, both Republicans, former Rep. Nate Bell, who served as Mena’s Republican before becoming independent in his last term, and former Sen. Bruce Maloch, a conservative Democrat from Magnolia who was defeated in his reelection bid last November.

The group’s website says forces of conspiracy, division and despotism have arisen, and this calls for a renaissance of the American cause. He seeks political reforms and ethical government. He calls for American leadership in promoting freedom by example and with the judicious application of power.

The group’s website says it is an initiative of Stand Up Republic and the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR).

Stand Up Republic was formed by Evan McMullin and Mindy Finn, who ran for president as independents in 2016 and won 1.17% of the vote in Arkansas. McMullin was a Republican political director in the House of Representatives.

REPAIR is made up of former senior U.S. government officials and conservatives who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump.

Hendren said he signed the document after being contacted by Bell and Carter.

The former pro tempore Republican Senate Speaker quit the Republican Party and became independent after the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

He formed an organization, Common Ground Arkansas, which seeks to support solutions and non-partisan candidates. Carter is a board member.

Something has to change, said Hendren. Our system is broken and especially the Republican Party is broken. I will work to build a house for those who want common sense solutions based on truth and facts.

Carter, a former Republican Speaker of the House who represented Cabot, said the political discourse of the past four years has led me to a more independent mindset.

I want the dialogue to get back to where it is professionally done and away from this catchy thing happening today, he said.

Meeks, who served eight years as Conway’s Republican representative, expressed concern about the political leadership of nations and the lack of civility. While he agreed with many of President Trump’s policies, he did not support Trump’s rhetoric, which he said was divisive. He said a bipartisan commission was needed to investigate the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

I consider myself essentially a Republican in exile at this point and I hope that through this group we can either turn the tide again or bring the conversation back to where it needs to be, he said.

Bell said the group’s goal is for the Republican Party to return to its founding principles, the principles of conservatism, and if they don’t, prepare to prepare an alternative.

Maloch, the only Democrat among the signatory states, said he agreed with the group’s founding principles.

I just don’t see how anyone can disagree with these, he said. Truth, Ethics, Liability, Opportunity I agree with these principles and believe that is what both parties should be working towards.

Among the more than 150 signatories were former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who opposed Trump in the 2020 Republican Party primary but won just 2% of the vote in Arkansas; Anthony Scaramucci, director of communications for the White House; and George Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Jonelle Fulmer, president of the Republican Party of Arkansas, said in a statement: There are a lot of voices within the Republican Party, and now is the time to come together to strengthen our party, not to divide us.

Senator Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said groups like this appear more out of a desire for attention and media coverage than to promote principled policies. He said Trump will remain an important figure in the Republican Party.

These people are not in the majority in Arkansas, he said. They are not even really a minority. They get loud and they get a lot of media coverage, but as we see when elections (take place) when people have a chance to vote, they firmly reject these kinds of outside extremist groups who care more about their own egos than they do. People. of Arkansas.

Dr Hal Bass, emeritus professor of political science at Ouachita Baptist University, said the Republican anti-Trump faction was looking for a space in which to operate, but there wasn’t much space for them. over there.

Trump claimed responsibility for the base of the Republican Party and its reciprocal relationship, he said. The base of the Republican Party has actually embraced Donald Trump.

Bass said Trump voiced concerns from Republican voters that mainstream politicians did not provide.

There are clear indications that Trump struck a note in the Republican primary electorate that plus, I guess, conventional votes weren’t hitting, he said. He provided a voice for the sentiments of Republican voters out there that was not spelled out aloud. Now, if that voice persists, if that voice lasts, I’m not a futurist.

Bass said that in a place like Arkansas where Republicans now dominate and Trump is popular, the group won’t make much of a difference. The Republican Party could be hurt in a swaying state where the margins are narrower, but that would depend on the willingness of voters not to vote or to vote Democrats. Historically, the party that wins the White House in this affair, the Democrats suffers a defeat in the following mid-term.

Bass said breakup groups like this can change the direction of the parties. They are more likely to move the party rather than start a new one.

The longer-term historical view, he said, is that parties change over time by doing what they need to do to win elections.

He said Republicans would only change if they keep losing an election rather than the 2020 election, when Trump lost but Republicans made gains in the House of Representatives and almost held the Senate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos