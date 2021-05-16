The Prime Minister, the government of Punjab and the CDA had approved what is called the scandal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been seriously misled about the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project, as official documents available with The News show what has now been outraged based on the minority report by a committee of inquiry was not only headed by the prime minister himself, but was also approved by CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and his government.

The Prime Minister had recently ordered the Chief Minister of Punjab to launch an investigation into the RRR project and took note of the alleged changes in the route of the project, allegedly at the request of certain private interests.

However, the changes mentioned had been approved by the PM and CM themselves. On February 4, 2021, while referring to a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Ring Road and Margalla Highway, the Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions which interestingly endorsed what is now considered to be the outrageous addition of the Attock and Paswal Zigzag Loop. in the RRR project. According to the directive of the Prime Minister’s office, keeping in mind the original route of the Margalla road, part of the ring road falling into the territory of the capital of Islamabad will be demanded and developed by the CDA from its own resources. . This will be connected to the Rawalpindi ring road leading to the M1 eventually. CDA will acquire the road right-of-way in zone 2 for development and beyond the right-of-way, the zone will be fenced to make access controlled.

The above part of the PM directive actually talks about what is now known as the Paswal Zigzag which connects the Margalla road with the RRR at Sangjani in zone 2. The connection of the Margalla road with the RRR does is possible that via Sangjani, which is now scandalized because the land has belonged to the family of high official Dr Tauqir Shah for centuries and also because the special assistant to the mother of Prime Minister Zulfi Bukharis belongs to the same Shah Family. The Zufli Bukharis family, however, does not maintain a good relationship with the Shahs of Sangjani.

The second part of the PM directive of February 4 gives direction to the government of the Punjab and reads as follows: The eastern part of the M1, falling into the Punjab, is to be built and fenced by the government of the Punjab.

The eastern part of the M1 is what we’re opposed to now and it’s called the Attock Loop. According to an informed source, this move by the Prime Minister undermines the Attock Loop and the scandal of Paswal’s zigzag story. The Prime Minister himself has said to connect the Margalla road with the RRR in ICT zone 2 – which is in a way like approving the alignment adopted by the R3.

Almost 23 days after the PM’s directive, the Project Review Committee of the Punjab’s Public-Private Partnerships Policy and Monitoring Council met on February 17, 2021 under the chairmanship of Dr Salman Shah, CM advisor. on economic affairs. He not only approved the RRR alignment which included the Attock loop and the zigzag portion of Paswal, but also did the cost and financing of the project.

According to the documents, the committee on February 27 approved the RRR alignment, which, according to the committee minutes, explains the RRR alignment (also known as R3) as follows: R3 is a six-channel installation of the N radio -5 Interchange from the station to the Hakla-DI Khan interchange (package I) with a total length of 51.70 km with the exclusive right of way of the concessionaire. The Project Review Committee (PRC) has further been informed that the R3 node of the N5 Radio Pakistan node at the Hakla-DI Khan highway will be an exclusive right of way for the private investor. Since the Hakla-DI Khan highway is already under construction under CPEC, private investors will therefore be responsible for converting the existing four lanes to an eight-lane highway up to the M-1. The private investor will have the exclusive right to collect tolls from the N5 Radio Pakistan interchange to the Hakla-DI Khan interchange. However, beyond the N5 Sangjani interchange, the revenues will be shared with the NHA.

According to the minutes of the meeting: out of a total of nine proposed interchanges, initially only four interchanges will be part of the project proposal, the cost being included in the overall cost of the project. It has been proposed that the construction of the remaining five interchanges be undertaken independently of the project with public private funding / private funding from adjacent housing companies or the concessionaire at own expense.

Documents show that the RRR alignment, which is now considered a scandal, was there even in 2020. A CDA document dated March 25, 2020 shows that the Authority issued an NOC to the Rawalpindi Development Authority to link the RRR at avenue Margalla in the Sangjani region.

Another document shows that the Chief Minister of Punjab chairs a meeting of the PPP Policy and Monitoring Council in September 2020 and decides to authorize the RDA to develop a solicited project proposal for the RRR project on an expedited basis. The Council led by the CM had also authorized the Project Review Committee led by Salman Shah to take a decision on the requested project proposal to be developed through the RDA and proceed to the tendering process for save time for the rapid execution of the project.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos