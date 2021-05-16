



Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is behind Boris Johnson as Britain's public favorite by 17 percentage points, according to a new poll. Sir keir started closing the gap in April, pollsters Opimium said, but in a survey held on May 13-14, he garnered just 23% support as preferred prime minister. That's a six-point drop, while Mr Johnson has seen his popularity jump eight points to 40%.





Starmer ‘up to par’ as Labor leader – Miliband

Only 29% of voters believe Sir Keir looks like a prime minister on hold, including 48% of those who voted Labor in the 2019 general election. But a third of those Labor voters in 2019 now want Sir Keir to step down as party leader after mixed results in last week's election – including a previously unthinkable by-election defeat in the traditionally secure Hartlepool seat. Adam Drummond, head of Opinium political polls, said: "Keir Starmer's odds have plummeted as Labor voters start to fear that he will not be the one to bring the party back to power. "The Labor leader has suffered a significant drop across the board over the past two weeks, particularly in being a strong leader, looking like a prime minister on hold and being able to get things done. "Any opposition would fight a government up to the success of the vaccine rollout and the last time the government approval numbers for the pandemic were so positive, the Conservatives had a 17 point lead. "However, at least then Labor could take comfort in the fact that their leader was new and making a positive impression. "The bad position of workers today is the result of factors both beyond their control and of things which should concern them deeply."





Starmer “ tries to move the group forward ” – Brown

Sir keir succeeded Jeremy Corbyn as head of his party in April last year, and in September the party was ahead of the Tories in some polls for the first time since Mr Johnson became prime minister. But that was before the UK was hugely successful COVID-19[female[feminine the vaccination program started in December, which appears to have been one of the reasons for Mr Johnson's popularity. Approval for the government's handling of the pandemic is at its highest level since mid-April last year, with 47% adults happy and 33% disapproving. About 75% approve of the government's management of vaccine deployment.





‘Labor must do some soul searching’

The poll, based on responses from 2,004 adults in the UK, also showed: 33% of Labor voters want Sir Keir to step down as party leader

49% don’t want him to go

Two-thirds believe Labor did wrong in local elections earlier this month, but only 31% blame Sir Keir

57% said Sir Keir was a better party leader than his predecessor Mr Corbyn

The first choice for Sir Keir’s replacement as leader of the Labor Party was Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, with 47% approval and 19% disapproval.

Tories are up two points to 44%, while Labor is down six points to 31%

