Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: government prefers public-private partnership





ISLAMABAD: The controversy over the Rawalpindi ring road erupted because the government refused to obtain a concessional loan of $ 400 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and preferred to build it with a half-baked public-private partnership, The News has learned.

In an article published in this newspaper, the correspondent wrote that the AIIB had committed a concessional loan of $ 1 billion for three major projects, including $ 400 million for the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project connecting the twin cities of ‘Islamabad and Rawalpindi and two projects for Lahore, including Waste Water Treatment and Urban / Environmental Development Project.

It had been written that the talks with the AIIB took place in 2018 but now more than two years have passed and the AIIB may withdraw this loan facility. All relevant official documents available with The News revealed that three projects are in the works, but now things are unclear where no one knows exactly what the fate of those three projects would be.

Now the half-baked public-private partnership without any financial studies is under consideration, which could lead to further complications, said a senior official who has handled the project from scratch. However, the Buzdar administration in Punjab is completely helpless and may succumb to pressure to accept expansive proposals for project execution. This was all written in June 2020 and the government did not get a loan from the AIIB, so now this whole project has landed in endless controversy.

The official said the PTI-led government in Central and Punjab had placed a very important project in cold storage, which was under consideration for three decades and would boost economic activity by 1 trillion rupees in this region. region. Now Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to form a high-level committee headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Punjab Planning and Development Chairman, some senior Punjab officials and major city planners to probe and verify the facts behind putting this project in cold storage. It is necessary to study why a cheap mode of financing from the AIIB was refused because it seemed that the cheapest loan had been refused to avoid the tenders and the award of the loan. project to loved ones. If the AIIB loan had been obtained, the government would have to follow all the procedures required for the route of the road and follow international standards, but this whole project was made controversial and no one knew exactly how it would be viable again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos