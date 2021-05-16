Make sure not to interrupt Covid-19 care: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered officials to ensure special preparation for the management of Covid-19, including the storage of essential drugs and emergency supplies in hospitals, as well as the unhindered movement of tanker trucks. oxygen before Cyclone Tauktae’s probable landing in Gujarat on May 18. During a review meeting on the current preparations to deal with the cyclone on Saturday, Modi also called on officials to put in place plans to ensure the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health and drinking water in case of damage. He called for additional measures to deal with the disruptions the cyclone could cause to the management of the pandemic, such as guaranteeing the power supply in hospitals, cold chains for vaccines and other medical facilities. . Control rooms must operate 24 hours a day and special care must be taken to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible in Jamnagar’s oxygen supply, Modi said. He also spoke of the need to involve the local community for timely sensitization and relief measures. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a notice to potentially affected states and Union territories for health sector preparedness and response to Covid-19 in affected areas . Ten rapid response medical teams and five public health response teams were on standby to provide emergency medication. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae is expected to touch the coast of Gujarat between Porbandar and Naliya on May 18 afternoon or evening with winds of up to 175 km / h. It is likely to cause heavy rains in coastal districts, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos