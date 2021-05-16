SMOKING CORNER: ISLAMOPHOBIA AND SECULARISM – Journal





Prime Minister Imran Khan frequently uses the term Islamophobia while commenting on the relationship between European governments and their Muslim citizens. Khan has often been accused of deploring the treatment of Muslims in Europe, while remaining visibly silent on instances of religious discrimination in his own country.

Then there is also the case of Khan not saying a word about the apparently atrocious treatment by Chinese governments towards the Muslim population of China’s Xinjiang province.

Certain laws in European countries are generally described as Islamophobic by Khan. When European governments retaliate by accusing Pakistan of constitutionally encouraging acts of sectarianism against non-Muslim groups, the prime minister laments that Europeans do not understand the complexity of Pakistan’s Islamic laws.

Yet although the Prime Minister repeatedly claims to know the West like no other Pakistani does, he seems to have no idea of ​​the complexities of European secularism.

Take France for example. French secularism, called Lacit, is somewhat different from the secularism of various other European countries and the United States. According to the contemporary specialist in Western secularism, Charles Taylor, French secularism is called upon to play a more aggressive role.

In his book, A Secular Age, Taylor demonstrates that even if the source of Western secularism was common, that is to say the emergence of modernity and its political, economic and social manifestations, secularism has evolved in Europe. and in the United States to varying degrees and types.

Secularism in the United States remains largely impersonal with respect to religion. But in France and some other European countries, he encourages the state / government to proactively discourage even certain cultural dimensions of faith in the public sphere which he believes have the potential to transform into political expressions.

Nonetheless, for almost all of the prominent philosophers of Western democracy throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the idea of ​​providing the freedom to practice religion is inherent in secularism, as long as that freedom is not used for political ends. .

According to the American sociologist Jacques Berlinerblau in A call to arms for religious freedom, six types of secularism have evolved. American researcher Barry Kosmin divides secularism into two categories: soft and hard. Most Berlinerblaus types belong to the mild category. The most difficult is state atheism which seeks to eliminate religion completely. This type was practiced in various former communist countries and is currently practiced in China and North Korea. We can thus place Lacite between the secular soft and hard types of Kosmins.

The existence of so-called Islamophobia in secular Europe and the United States is attracting more and more criticism from various walks of life. According to French author Jean-Loc Le Quellec, the term is derived from the French word Islamophobia which was first used in 1910 to describe prejudice against Muslims.

LP Sheridan writes in the March 2006 issue of the Journal of Interpersonal Violencet that the term did not become widely used until 1991. According to Roland Imhoff and Julia Recker in the Journal of Political Psychology, mistrust had already taken hold in the West towards the aggressively anti-Western Islamic revolution in Iran in 1979, and the violent backlash in some Muslim countries against the publication of the novel Satanic Verses by British writer Salman Rushdie in 1988.

Islamophobia is one of the many expressions of racism towards the other. Racisms of varying nature have long been present in Europe and the United States. Imhoff and Recker therefore see Islamophibia as a new wine in an old bottle. It’s a relatively new term, but one that has also been criticized.

Discrimination against race, creed, ethnicity, caste, etc. is present in almost all countries. But its existence is amplified when it is present in countries that describe themselves as liberal democracies.

While Islamophobia is often understood as a phobia against Islam, there are also those who find this definition problematic. In the most vehement critical terms, not only has it overshadowed other aspects of racism, of which there are many, but it is also primarily used by radical Muslims to curb open debate.

In a study, the University of Northamptons Paul Jackson writes that the term should be replaced by Muslimphobia because racism in this context targets a people and not the faith as such. However, he adds that faith too should be open to academic debate.

In an essay for the 2016 anthology The Search for Europe, Bichara Khader writes that racism against non-white migrants in Europe intensified in the 1970s due to a severe economic crisis. Khader writes that this racism was not pitted against his own faith.

According to Khader, while this meant that South Asian, Arab, African and Caribbean migrants were treated as an undesirable whole based on their skin color, from the 1980s onwards, Muslims among these migrants began to clearly state their distinctive character. As the presence of veiled women and mosques increased, it was at this point that the problem of migration began to be seen as a Muslim problem.

The Muslim diaspora in the West began to consolidate more and more as a separate whole. Mainly through clothing, Muslim migrants began to shed the identity of their country of origin, creating a kind of universality of Muslim women.

But it also separated them from non-Muslim migrant communities, which also faced racial discrimination. It is interesting to note that this imaginary universality of the Muslim woman was also exported to the metropolises of Muslim migrants.

Take the example of how some recent textbooks in Pakistan have visually described the clothing choices of Pakistani women. They are almost exactly what some second and third generation Muslim women in the West imagine a woman should dress.

But this representation has been criticized in Pakistan. Critics argue that the current government was trying to conceive of a cultural type of how women should dress in a country where, unlike some other Muslim countries, the veil is neither compulsory nor prohibited. This has only further accentuated the fact that identity politics in this context in Pakistan is influenced by identity politics flexed by certain Muslim groups in the West.

Regardless, because this is a recent phenomenon, identity politics of this nature are not organic as such and will continue to cause problems for Muslims inside and out. ‘outside.

Posted in Dawn, EOS, May 16, 2021

