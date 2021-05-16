Discover 5 culinary delights typical of Solo, from ice boats to cabuk rambak

KONTAN.CO.ID –Many migrants in various regions have been forced to be unable to return home to Lebaran this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Because you don’t have to go home, you might miss out on special food from the region such as Solo’s special food.

Solo is one of the areas in Central Java that a lot of people still miss. The friendliness of the residents towards the specialties of this region has attracted tourists from various regions.

For those of you who have visited President Joko Widodo’s hometown, perhaps you have tasted some of his special culinary delights.

To cure homesickness, here is a summary of typical Solo culinary delights that are rarely found on the site. Development agency and Language Development of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemdikbud Ristek).

You may have eaten this culinary often in various regions. However, pecel rustic typical of Solo has its own charm.

Unlike pecel-pecel in other regions, the typical pecel Solo uses red rice and black sesame sauce. The combination of these two ingredients makes pecel rustic still hunted by many people.

The pecel is served with a mixture of various vegetables such as kenikir leaves, papaya leaves, banana flowers, turi flowers and sprouts.

The vegetables are drizzled with black sesame seasoning and eaten with brown rice and side dishes such as bump peanuts or crackers Karak.

Maybe you are still unfamiliar with the typical Solo culinary known as cabuk rambak. Cabuk is a sauce made from white sesame added to rambak or cowhide crackers.

This dish is served in a banana leaf pincuk which contains pieces of diamond, rambak or crackers Karak and chili sauce.

Rambak is replaced by rice crackers or Karak because the price of rambak is starting to get expensive. One serving of rambuk cabuk is not too much, so it is fair to eat it as a snack.

Having already discussed the food, this time what you often miss is his signature drink.

The people of Solo are very familiar with a drink called Ice Boats. The name of this dish comes from the shape of the seller’s cart which is shaped like a boat.

Boat ice cream is made from coconut milk, chocolate syrup and grated ice. Chocolate syrup is made from palm sugar and is usually made by the boat ice cream vendors themselves.

This refreshing drink is accompanied by plain bread. It will be very pleasant to drink this typical Solo ice boat in the afternoon when it is hot.

If ice boats are suitable for the day, Tahok suitable to accompany the cool nighttime atmosphere.

Tahok Previously, it was only consumed by the Chinese community living in Java. Over time, these culinary delights are widely appreciated by the community at large.

Tahok comes from Chinese, namely Tahoa. Tahoa consists of two words namely tao or yours which means soybeans, and flower or hu which means crushed.

In short, Tahoa or Tahok is a food made from crushed soybeans.

At first glance, this Solo specialty drink is similar to tofu but smoother. Tahok served with a warm ginger sauce, perfect to enjoy on rainy days or at night.

Solo’s next typical dish is boiled sweet potato leaves served with a tamarind chili sauce.

As the name suggests, Brambang Asem is made from brambang or red onion mixed with several spices such as sugar, chili and tamarind.

This typical Solo dish is usually served with bacem tempe gembus. This type of temple is different from ordinary temple, gembus temple is made from tofu lees.