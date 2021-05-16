Foss: Who is the real Elise Stefanik?





Who is the real Elise Stefanik?

Is she the moderate politician who once sought to distance himself from Donald Trump, even going so far as to accuse the former president of making it harder for Republicans to appeal to female voters?

Or is she the brand of right-wing fire whose fierce loyalty to Trump has fueled a meteoric rise to the upper echelons of the GOP leadership?

Such questions are interesting to ponder, but I caution you against attempting to answer them unless you are a mind reader, and maybe not even then.

The northern Republican has been the subject of countless articles and editorials examining his transformation from critic of Trump to supporter of Trump, and at the heart of all these pieces is a puzzling mystery:

For a long time, I thought the real Elise was the smart and ambitious Harvard graduate whose distaste for Trump was palpable during his first presidential election.

This view began to change during Trumps’ first impeachment trial, when Stefanik threw himself in wholeheartedly in his defense.

By the time the Electoral College vote rolled out, I had grown used to her support for Trump – but I was still a little surprised when she objected to the certification of the 2020 election results.

It may be the real Elise, ventured one of my colleagues.

Perhaps.

But who can say for sure?

It’s easy to get bogged down in the question of who Stefanik is and what she really believes, but the only thing that really matters is his behavior – his words and actions.

And her demeanor suggests that the real Elise Stefanik is the shrewd political opportunist who cast her spell with the Trump wing of the GOP, and that those who hope to shell out come to their senses and return to her more moderate, bipartisan roots are going to be sorely affected. disappointed. .

Frankly, I found Stefanik’s political trajectory disappointing, but not particularly surprising.

By embracing Trump, she seized the opportunity to solidify her status as a rising political star.

She sensed where the political winds were blowing and charted a new course for herself.

Where Stefanik goes from New York’s 21st District is everyone’s guess, but I suspect she’s destined for even bigger things – a cabinet job, maybe, or a vice-nod. presidential.

Her core values ​​and beliefs might be difficult, if not impossible, to discern, and the question of what she really represents could hang her for years, even decades.

Who is she really?

The answer is unknowable, a mystery that can never be solved.

Join Sara Foss at [email protected]. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the newspaper.

