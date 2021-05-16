Campaigners warn Boris Johnsons voter identification plan could impact Scottish elections

BORIS Johnson’s plans to require the presentation of photo ID at general election polling stations risk confusing Scottish voters, campaigners have warned.

Critics of the plans, unveiled in the Queen’s Speech last week, say it will deter marginalized communities from going to the polls and is being introduced as voter fraud is extremely rare.

The SNP also dismissed the idea as ‘blatant removal of the Tories’ and promised that it will not be introduced for the Scottish elections.

Dr Jessica Garland, director of policy and research at the Electoral Reform Society lobby group, said it was not clear how this would impact Scotland if the UK government goes ahead with change.

“The Scottish government doesn’t want to have voter ID, but you could have a general election at the same time as decentralized elections, such as local government elections,” she said.

“There is therefore a risk of confusion among voters by bringing identification for one election but not for another.

“Does that mean de facto that these other decentralized elections are going to require ID, because people will need it to run on the same day?”

“There is certainly a feeling that voter identification could be part of decentralized elections despite the [Scottish] the government does not want it and it is a worrying situation.

Civil society groups, including the Electoral Reform Society, Stonewall, Liberty, Operation Black Vote and the National Union of Students, have called for rethinking and launched a petition to oppose the move.

They said the plans could cost £ 20million per general election and warned that 3.5million people in the UK currently lack photo ID.

SNP Westminster MP Kirsten Oswald said last week: ‘There is a very real danger that many low-income, ethnic minority and younger people will be barred from voting to solve a problem that does not exist. does not exist.

“These laws are designed to suppress votes among groups that traditionally vote against conservatives. It’s a shame.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has also attacked the plans, describing them as ‘total bullshit’ and a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

Officials said ID was already required to vote in Northern Ireland.

Garland said: “I don’t see how anyone could argue that it didn’t affect voter turnout – no one did the research and voter turnout dropped in Northern Ireland in the following elections.

“Participation is affected by a whole range of factors, so that’s one of those things – it’s hard to say it has, it’s hard to say no, because there’s no had targeted research.

“But we know from government pilots in English local councils that a lot of people have been fired.”

She added: ‘It’s probably also worth noting that in Northern Ireland there was actually a personality issue – people would show up at the polling station and find someone else had used their. vote.

“Whereas in the rest of the UK we just haven’t seen this happen.”

The Cabinet Office says the move is necessary because there is “inexcusable potential” for someone to vote for another at the polling station and 98% of people already have the required ID.

However, Garland called on the UK government to “think again” about the plans, adding at a minimum that free ID should be made available, as well as the widest possible range of IDs allowed for allow the vote.

She added: “What we would really like to see is that they really tackle the real issues – the most common are people showing up to vote and not being registered.”