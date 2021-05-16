Georgia GOP Still Seeking to Fight Trump Election Loss





ALPHARETTA, Georgia.

We can’t move forward, said delegate Rich Kaye, who issued an unsuccessful challenge for the district president in the 6th Congressional District in suburban Atlanta. We need to find out what happened, why it happened and what we are going to do to stop it.

It is not clear whether that goal will trigger a Republican return to a seat that was once the heart of the State Party, a swathe of affluent suburbs once represented by Newt Gingrich. Democrats beat the door to the GOP stronghold when Trump was in power, with Democrat Lucy McBath narrowly winning the election in 2018 and then preparing for re-election in 2020.

The 6th was one of 13 congressional conventions that met in Georgia on Saturday. The first district convention in Jesup was called off after organizers said a country club dropped booking the parties amid concerns about possible disruptions and protests. It followed an angry county convention in Chatham County, the district’s population center, which ended without officers being elected. This dissent threatened to spill over into the district convention. District President Carl Smith told the Savannah Morning News he was not aware of a postponed date.

The multi-district meeting on Saturday condemned outgoing GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan for not doing enough to block Trumps’ loss of Georgias 16 electoral votes. At least one district, the suburb of Atlanta 7th, also censored Governor Brian Kemp.

I wish the GOP would stop fighting and come up with a positive agenda, Buzz Brockway, a former candidate for secretary of state, tweeted after a resolution censoring Kemp put forward in 7. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the point dominant view in the GOP.

Many conventions have seen a wave of activists drawn to Trump’s support and angst over his loss.

There are a lot fewer establishment Republicans and a lot more constitutional conservatives, and it’s refreshing, finally, said Paul Maner, a DeKalb County delegate who was also an unsuccessful candidate for president. We need fighters.

Voters in affluent Atlanta suburb abandoned Republicans and especially Trump in 2020, helping President Joe Bidens achieve victory. Blake Harbin, who lost a primary bid to Congress in 2020, said an educated electorate unlikely to vote for a direct party ticket and that Republicans need to do more to reach them.

The Republican Party and conservatism, they’re not 100% Trump, Harbin said.

But the energy was still on the questioning of the elections. State Party President David Shafer spoke to 6th District delegates reciting his objections. He answered questions, including from several delegates who said they believed Georgia’s voting machines stole the election, despite no reliable evidence. Shafer disagreed, but put the blame on another unproven fraud theory – that someone fabricated thousands of inappropriate absent ballots.

I believe the election was stolen, but I believe the election was stolen by low-tech absenteeism ballot fraud around industrial-scale drop boxes, said Shafer, who seeks to be reelected as party president at its state convention in June.

The conventions were also a preview of the 2022 Republican primaries. Gov. Brian Kemp and main challenger Vernon Jones spoke to delegates.

We cut taxes this year even when President Biden said we couldn’t, Kemp said in a sober speech that received polite applause. He spoke of a recent visit to the Mexican border and said he was defending Georgia’s restrictive new electoral law, especially against criticism from two large Georgian companies, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola Co.

We also stood up to Delta, Coca-Cola and any other cancellation cultural company that thought they could intimidate us, Kemp said.

Jones, a former representative of the Democratic state, was livelier. He also touted his loyalty to Trump, blaming disloyalty to the president not only of losing Trump. but the loss of two seats in the US Senate to Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

You know, the cut worked on this president, Jones said. You know who cut ran over the state.

At least 15 of 159 Georgia County parties blamed Kemp last month for his role in certifying Bidens’ victory in November.

The base is still angry with Kemp, but district conventions are generally a bit more established, and they’ll be less likely to want to fight publicly with the governor, said Debbie Dooley, a longtime leader of the National Tea Party who opposes Kemp.

Dooley conceded that Kemp maintains strong supporters, but argued there was enough dissatisfaction to cause problems for Kemp in a primary and certainly in a general election when he couldn’t afford to. lose Republicans.

