Politics
Reasons why tourists visit Bogor Botanical Gardens: want to meet Jokowi
Bogor, Beritasatu.com – Until today, some people still use the time at the end of the holiday period to get to the Bogor Botanical Gardens (KRB). Some admitted that they deliberately went to the KRB to meet with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
On Sunday morning, tourists were already busy at the main entrance to KRB. Several officers of the task force use megaphone appeals to orderly visitors and to keep their distance.
“We urge visitors to line up and keep their distance. Use a mask and wash your hands at all times in the places that have been provided,” the officer said on Sunday (5/16/2021)
After entry, through temperature check, antigen check and new visitor tickets are allowed to enter the KRB. The average KRB visitor is a family of more than 4 people.
One of them, the family of Indra Nyaman (46) from Tajur, city of Bogor. He and his wife, three children and four siblings from out of town purposely surrendered to KRB.
“During my vacation, I want to meet Jokowi. Usually, during vacation, Pak Jokowi likes to exercise here. I mean happy Eid,” Indra said.
Likewise with Nila (40), Indra de Padang’s cousin, who has been in Bogor for a week. He admitted that he intended to keep in touch when he met President Jokowi.
“I like to read the news, Jokowi likes to cycle at KRB. He’s not going home. I hope we find him,” he hopes.
The Bogor Botanical Gardens are in fact attached to the Bogor Presidential Palace, where Jokowi lives with his family. Every weekend, Jokowi usually sports a bike or takes the KRB tour.
Jokowi often welcomes or takes photos with KRB visitors when they meet.
Currently, Jokowi and his family are not returning home to his residence in Solo, Central Java. Based on the information from the palace, Jokowi and his family will spend the vacation in Bogor.
Meanwhile, another family from Dramaga, Bogor Regency, Dadang (50) said they were on vacation because they were bored at home and wanted to miss this Eid al-Fitr outside.
“Last year’s Eid was at home. Now I want to go with my grandchildren,” he said.
Dadang said, indeed, this vacation was a bit awkward because you had to prepare everything, especially the letter without covid-19.
“I was five years old, I thought at first that the little ones don’t need antigens, you know you have to. It was Genose, thank goodness it was negative. It’s a problem, but what do you want, for your health, “he explained.
Data-driven Ticketing Bogor Botanical Gardens (KRB), visitors on the first day of Eid, Thursday (5/13/2021), registered 1,500 visitors. On the second Lebaran, Friday (5/14/2021), there were 4,588 visitors.
Then on Saturday (5/15/2021), it reached 8,319 visitors.
Public relations of the Bogor Botanical Gardens, Nur Desilawati acknowledged the increase in tourist visits over the past two days. However, Dela confirmed that the amount was still less than 50% of KRB’s capacity.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]