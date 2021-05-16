Reasons why tourists visit Bogor Botanical Gardens: want to meet Jokowi

Bogor, Beritasatu.com – Until today, some people still use the time at the end of the holiday period to get to the Bogor Botanical Gardens (KRB). Some admitted that they deliberately went to the KRB to meet with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

On Sunday morning, tourists were already busy at the main entrance to KRB. Several officers of the task force use megaphone appeals to orderly visitors and to keep their distance.

“We urge visitors to line up and keep their distance. Use a mask and wash your hands at all times in the places that have been provided,” the officer said on Sunday (5/16/2021)

After entry, through temperature check, antigen check and new visitor tickets are allowed to enter the KRB. The average KRB visitor is a family of more than 4 people.

One of them, the family of Indra Nyaman (46) from Tajur, city of Bogor. He and his wife, three children and four siblings from out of town purposely surrendered to KRB.

“During my vacation, I want to meet Jokowi. Usually, during vacation, Pak Jokowi likes to exercise here. I mean happy Eid,” Indra said.

Likewise with Nila (40), Indra de Padang’s cousin, who has been in Bogor for a week. He admitted that he intended to keep in touch when he met President Jokowi.

“I like to read the news, Jokowi likes to cycle at KRB. He’s not going home. I hope we find him,” he hopes.

The Bogor Botanical Gardens are in fact attached to the Bogor Presidential Palace, where Jokowi lives with his family. Every weekend, Jokowi usually sports a bike or takes the KRB tour.

Jokowi often welcomes or takes photos with KRB visitors when they meet.

Currently, Jokowi and his family are not returning home to his residence in Solo, Central Java. Based on the information from the palace, Jokowi and his family will spend the vacation in Bogor.

Meanwhile, another family from Dramaga, Bogor Regency, Dadang (50) said they were on vacation because they were bored at home and wanted to miss this Eid al-Fitr outside.

“Last year’s Eid was at home. Now I want to go with my grandchildren,” he said.

Dadang said, indeed, this vacation was a bit awkward because you had to prepare everything, especially the letter without covid-19.

“I was five years old, I thought at first that the little ones don’t need antigens, you know you have to. It was Genose, thank goodness it was negative. It’s a problem, but what do you want, for your health, “he explained.

Data-driven Ticketing Bogor Botanical Gardens (KRB), visitors on the first day of Eid, Thursday (5/13/2021), registered 1,500 visitors. On the second Lebaran, Friday (5/14/2021), there were 4,588 visitors.

Then on Saturday (5/15/2021), it reached 8,319 visitors.

Public relations of the Bogor Botanical Gardens, Nur Desilawati acknowledged the increase in tourist visits over the past two days. However, Dela confirmed that the amount was still less than 50% of KRB’s capacity.

Source: BeritaSatu.com