World Bank ranks Ehsaas Cash program as one of the world’s leading social protection measures





Hundreds of women line up outside a center to receive their Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. Photo “Sania Nishtar Twitter According to World Bank data, Pakistan’s Ehsaas program also ranks at the top of the list of social programs“ expected coverage rates versus actual coverage rates. ”The government had said it had disbursed cash allocations of Rs 12,000-15 million last year World Bank report thanks Pakistan for developing an innovative hybrid targeting approach to recruit new beneficiaries.

In a recent report on social protection measures taken by several countries during the pandemic, the World Bank recognized the Pakistani government’s efforts to uplift the poor by including the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program on its list.

The World Bank has released a report on global social protection responses to COVID-19. This report is called the Living Document and it features a 650-page volume and accompanying database documenting how countries and territories are planning, implementing or completing social protection measures in the context of the pandemic. .

The report indicates that there was an exponential growth in social protection measures between March 20, 2020 and May 14, 2021 and that a total of 3,333 social protection measures were planned or implemented in 222 countries or territories. .

Regarding the number of people and the percentage of the population covered in countries where more than 100 million people have benefited from social programs, the World Bank said that “some countries have reached impressive six-figure levels”. He said Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is one of them.

The document was written by Ugo Gentilini, who is appointed head of social protection at the World Bank. The report is also accompanied by an Excel sheet to make available the largest volume of data.

According to the report, the Pakistans Ehsaas pgoramme also ranked among programs around the world that performed well in terms of expected coverage rates versus actual coverage rates.

According to the report, most social protection measures are provided in the form of social assistance. These represent 55% of global programs and are the main form of support in most regions.

Among the social assistance measures, cash transfers remain the main instrument. A total of 734 monetary measures have been planned or implemented in 186 countries. The highest level of spending in the lower middle-income country category is observed in Mongolia, Zimbabwe, Bolivia and Pakistan.

One of the peculiarities of the report concerns delivery issues. According to the report, globally there were basically four ways to find and enroll new beneficiaries, the first being simply to add households to the list from an existing social registry.

The report said Pakistan has adopted an innovative hybrid targeting approach to recruit new beneficiaries combining emergency aid for known vulnerable people with demand-driven support for the newly poor.

The requests were solicited through an SMS 8171 shortcode service and a web portal. Data analysis verified eligibility, using unique national identification numbers and relying on the National Socio-Economic Register and wealth indicators (travel, taxes, invoicing, property data assets and employment status in government). The system was end-to-end data-driven, fully automated, rules-based, transparent and politically neutral. Payments have been biometrically verified.

According to government data, Ehsaas Emergency Cash paid cash allowances of Rs. 12,000 to 15 million households last year, which meant helping over 100 million people or half of the country’s population.

Digital capabilities established over the past year under Ehsaas, Pakistan’s new poverty reduction framework, have been adapted to provide Ehsaas Emergency Cash, in particular, a new biometric payment system, a platform – SMS-based demand search form on the demand side and a new wealth profile data analysis mechanism.

PM Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar also took to social media to share the recognition from the World Bank.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, for his part, credited the PPP for launching the Benazir income support program, adding that the World Bank has recognized the efforts of the PPP in recent years.

“The World Bank has recognized the brilliance of Benazir’s income support program for years. Thank you. Pakistan’s first social assistance initiative using cash to empower women,” she tweeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos