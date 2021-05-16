Act like a boss, chop up sycophants and saboteurs – The New Indian Express

Dear Prime Minister,

As the pyres burn day and night like the hopes of India burning and people die breathlessly in hospital corridors and parking lots, the time has come for us to recall the words of Napoleon Bonaparte: “A leader is a merchant of hope ”. When India chose you twice, over 1.30 billion compatriots were convinced that you, the first real politician outside Congress, are their best hope for a new India. Two-thirds of states also voted for the BJP after you became prime minister, with voters trusting your promises and performance. You vowed to open up the economy, remove outdated laws, eliminate corruption, tame bureaucracy, minimize appeasement for minorities, and ensure a uniform tax system. Your motto was “let the work speak, not the leader”.

Seven years later, Brand Modi is on oxygen. Your admirers and supporters are disheartened by your silence in the face of questions about your government’s ability to fight the pandemic. You have weathered many personal and natural storms. Within months of taking over as Chief Minister of Gujarat, your innovative and practical approach quickly got the state back on track after a devastating earthquake.

In the first wave of COVID-19, you were hailed for containing the virus faster than other countries. You were applauded for encouraging indigenous manufacturers to invent and produce the vaccine with minimum delay. Then you said recently, “A terrible pandemic that has come on after 100 years is testing the world at every step. There is an invisible enemy before us. We have lost many of those who were close to us. The suffering people in this country have endured in the recent past the pain that many people have endured, I also feel the same. “

Why didn’t these scary feelings hit your team sooner? The agony of India has washed away your vocabulary of pity as images of unclaimed bodies floating in rivers, Indians dying outside hospitals, toddlers losing their parents, patients asking for help. oxygen and the lack of vital medicines and hospital beds numbed the collective soul. They always trusted the slogan ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai“. As the health care system crumbles, the slogan invented by your enemiesJab tak Modi hai, in Mushkil haiis, unfortunately, gaining ground. Tragically, the sound of negativity now seems soothing and welcomed than the sponsored cacophony of positivity made by sponsored and hired sycophants.

Those who trust you and your leaders believe that the government has lost the battle of perception due to the betrayal of your trusted lieutenants. The success of a leader depends on the success of the team members. The public believes that sycophancy is the sole mission of your entire team, including party officers, ministers, chief ministers, civil servants, and self-proclaimed social influencers.

It is natural to counter false narratives against an elected Prime Minister with a credible counter narrative. But those who claim to be your supporters engage only in scathing, confrontational and abusive tirades against government attackers. They make childish and obscure websites and SM grips to promote and defend your performance and you who have been called the true guardian of India. Right now, we need your performance and lost mojo, not publicity. The second wave of COVID set many dismal world records in terms of the number of cases and deaths. The system did not anticipate the catastrophe at our doorstep.

If India can be the pharmacy of the world, why isn’t the Center the Indian doctor who provided enough vaccines to its people instead of embarking on a poorly designed Maitri vaccine? Why haven’t your mild soap advisors placed enough orders? It was incumbent on a generally passive justice system to intervene excessively and restore some sanity in the administration of health. When asked about the government’s failure, their response was cynical: India is the first country to administer more than 170 million doses in the shortest possible time. Is this a legitimate response? The government only ordered 110 million doses initially. In contrast, the US was looking for 1.2 billion, the EU 1.3 billion, the UK about 500 million, and Brazil over 230 million.

We’re not even clear on the timing and frequency of the hits, even after the second wave cost over 2.50 lakh. What traumatizes most Indians is the dependence on others to save us. You made us proud by stating that India will soon become a five trillion dollar economy. You asked us to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Watch the chaos on the ground. Our pride bit the dust in seeking foreign aid and accepting medical assistance in small amounts. Our government agencies and mid-level leaders claim that “a flight from Kazakhstan arrives at Delhi with 5,500,000 surgical mask and 150,000 N95 mask” and “DEMA 129 arrives at Delhi airport from Qatar with 200 oxygen concentrators , 8 ventilators, injections of Remdesivir “. Their total value cannot exceed a few thousand dollars.

Indians now feel diminished when they see reports on Pakistan offering aid. India is the world’s fifth largest economy. We are self-sufficient in food grains, technology, pharmaceuticals and many other segments. As the numbers are rigged and those desperate for oxygen for their loved ones are intimidated by the police, ministries and officials have launched excessive advertising campaigns on the Oxygen Express, with PSUs setting up factories and hospitals and placing orders for imports. If they could react once the damage was done, why not sooner? Because they were busy competing in bootlicking and flummery. Your Gujarat model of development and governance has been a huge success in a small, culturally cohesive state. But the pandemic needs a paradigm shift in administration. You can change the architecture of governance that can heal the nation through true cooperative federalism.

Shortly after your arrival on the national scene, Indians have a place of pride everywhere. They were most wanted because they belonged to a nation led by a popular and powerful leader with a mission and a vision. But tragedy is like a strong acid – it dissolves everything. The pandemic has eroded the nation’s credibility. Indians, who were until recently worshiped, are now in horror or in pity. It is during these times that the courage of leadership is tested. India needs concern and conciliation, not confrontation. Save the brownie points for later.

A leader must take responsibility for failures if he is to be seen as a statesman. Your heart has always been in the right place. But it seems toads, fine weather officials, ladder climbers, opportunists and semi-educated scientists have infiltrated the system. They are inside saboteurs. Their objective is to destroy Brand Modi. They hide their incompetence by making noise on social media and TV talk shows, while real professionals are not allowed to reach you and tell you the truth.

Without a doubt, a formidable cabal is working against you, but those who still see a glimmer of hope in you await true soul-searching. Jack Welch once told his audience, “Before you become a leader, success is about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is about making others grow.” You gave chances to those who failed you. Now is the time to purge them from the system. Indian voters are brutal. They did not spare a holy leader like Vajpayee who tolerated arrogant members of his political ecosystem. Their pride caused agony both for the party and for him. Ailing India is still looking for Modi to hope, not to despair. The silence of sadness is no longer golden. It can erupt like a volcano.