Trump attributes election loss to ‘suppression poll’, Pence attacks and ‘pathetic’ McConnell





Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday claiming that the ballot for the 2020 election suppressed voters and attacked former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump continues to make baseless claims about the 2020 election, alleging Democrats and President Joe Biden “rigged” the votes despite a lack of supporting evidence. In Saturday’s statement, forwarded to Newsweek by Trump adviser Jason Miller, Trump aimed to conduct a pre-election poll that predicted Biden would win with a larger margin of votes than he has. finally received. Trump also criticized Pence for his lack of “courage” to help reverse the election results and McConnell for being “weak and pathetic.”

“The public opinion polls leading up to the 2020 presidential election were the most inaccurate ever, according to a large voting group. It was done on purpose. The polls were a joke,” Trump said, saying he “had won states in a landslide”. he was predicted to lose before the election. While some polls incorrectly projected Biden could win in the states Trump ultimately won, the final vote tally was generally relatively close, with Biden trailing just a few points.

Former President Donald Trump attacked the “suppression ballot” and former Vice President Mike Pence as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement on Saturday. In this photo, Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“Other states had willfully shot me so badly that it would force people, even fans, to say, ‘Let’s stay home, honey. We love our president, but he can’t win.’ And then I would win these. States or at least would be very close, ”Trump said.

“Even the rigged end result was extremely close. It’s called DELETION POLLING and it should be illegal. It’s twisted, disgusting and very dishonest media and they know exactly what they’re doing,” argued the former president.

Trump then attacked his fellow Republican leaders. “If Mike Pence had had the courage to send the Electoral College vote back to the States for recertification, and if Mitch McConnell had fought for us instead of being the weak and pathetic leader that he is, we would have in this moment a Republican president who VETOING the horrible socialist bills which pass quickly by the Congress ”, he affirmed.

While Trump narrowly lost to Biden in several key battlefield states, the former president received more votes than any U.S. presidential candidate in history besides Biden. Trump won more votes than any incumbent president and more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in history. Given that GOP voters voted in record numbers, it seems somewhat at odds with reality to suggest that Trump supporters have been put down by bad polls.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The former president continues to claim without merit that the 2020 election was “stolen” by Democrats. Critics of Democrats and some Republicans have started calling this conspiracy theory the “big lie,” especially after prompting Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 in an attempt to undo Biden’s election victory. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives a week after the assault. Ten House Republicans voted with their fellow Democrats to formally accuse the president of inciting a violent insurgency.

Although Trump was acquitted by the equally divided Senate, seven Republican senators voted with Democrats to condemn Trump, marking the most “guilty” bipartisan vote against a president in U.S. history. However, this vote does not reach the two-thirds majority required for a successful conviction by the Constitution.

Dozens of 2020 election lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have been dismissed and dismissed by state and federal courts, even by judges appointed by the former president and other Republicans. Meanwhile, numerous audits and recounts – including in states where the election was overseen by pro-Trump GOP officials – have reaffirmed Biden’s victory. Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said in December that there was “no evidence” of electoral fraud that would impact the Biden’s victory.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos