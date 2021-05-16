China and the United States embark on a crazy new arms race

Minxin Pei is Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College and Non-Resident Principal Investigator of the German Marshall Fund in the United States.

The foundations of strategic stability in East Asia are crumbling. As the United States and China intensify their competition in the areas of trade, technology and security, the factors that previously supported regional strategic stability – and made possible the region’s economic success – have dramatically increased. eroded or have become key instability factors.

Strategic stability, marked mainly by cooperative relations between the great powers, a benign assessment of threats and a muffled competition for military superiority, prevailed in East Asia during much of the post-Cold War era.

The most important cause of the extraordinary luck East Asia has enjoyed since the fall of the Berlin Wall is the engagement, not the confrontation, between the United States and China. Despite occasional tensions, Washington and Beijing have been successful in promoting cooperation and managing their differences. Economically, the regional economic integration encouraged by the United States has created incentives for moderation in foreign policy, keeping a lid on long-standing maritime and territorial disputes.

On the security front, the American alliance system and the advanced deployment of forces have helped maintain the balance of military forces in the region. Although China views this US security posture as a holdover from the Cold War and contrary to its security interests, it acquiesced in the US security presence because it enjoyed both the stability that it enjoyed. ‘she was producing and didn’t have the capacity to challenge her.

Today, few of these pillars of stability remain standing. The United States and China are now in an unlimited geopolitical conflict. Both see themselves as an existential geopolitical threat.

US-led economic integration stagnated after Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The raging trade and technology wars between the United States and China threaten to fragment East Asian trade, investment and technology flows, as Washington has adopted decoupling as an instrument to weaken the economy. Chinese power. China’s own version of decoupling – reducing its dependence on the US market and its technology – will further accelerate fragmentation.

To be sure, Beijing is trying to assemble a separate trading bloc through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal that excludes the United States. Japan, Tokyo seeming to side with the United States in its duel with China.

In retrospect, China is primarily responsible for demolishing the foundations of East Asian strategic stability. China’s rise to power, along with its rapid military build-up, its turn towards harsh authoritarianism at home, and its aggressive foreign policy, has fundamentally altered the threat assessments of key players in the region.

The change in threat perception inevitably forces the two dominant players in East Asia – the United States and China – to reassess the adequacy of their military capabilities. Of all the factors of strategic instability in the region, it is this reassessment that has unleashed the most dangerous dynamic.

From Beijing’s point of view, the US alliance system and its advanced deployment now pose an intolerable and serious threat to its security. Although China has been modernizing its military since the mid-1990s to deter the United States from intervening in a future conflict in the Taiwan Strait, the rapid descent of US-China relations from commitment to open conflict over over the past two years has grown considerably. Beijing’s urgency and determination to further narrow the military capability gap with the United States

For the United States, already alarmed that Chinese advances are eroding America’s military advantage, the only logical answer is to take steps to maintain its advantage. The Pentagon’s Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a six-year plan costing $ 27 billion, explicitly focuses on tackling the military threat from China. It is almost certainly the first of many similar measures to come.

Due to China’s secret political system, we are not sure whether President Xi Jinping and his colleagues have formulated their response to the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, but there is a good chance that Beijing sees it as an escalation in the level. threat and counteracts it accordingly. .

Here we have a classic vicious cycle. Tragically, all signs suggest that this arms race will intensify and make East Asia less secure and worse.

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz transits the South China Sea in July 2020: here we have a classic vicious cycle. © US Navy / Reuters

The logic of deterrence dictates that the United States will retain a significant qualitative advantage over China and decisively win in a potential conflict. But the strategic logic behind China’s security policy demands that the People’s Liberation Army not lose such a conflict if it arises.

For now, given that both the United States and China prioritize military might in their competition, we should expect a protracted arms race and growing strategic instability in East Asia.

One of the lessons of the Cold War is that arms races are both dangerous and ultimately futile. The benefits gained from developing more lethal weapons tend to be temporary, while the confidence generated by military superiority typically increases risk appetite and leads to more aggressive behavior. Unfortunately, the Soviet Union and the United States only began to understand this after narrowly avoiding a nuclear swap during the Cuban Missile Crisis and then wasting billions of dollars on the doctrine of mutually assured destruction, or MAD.

The question now is whether leaders in Washington and Beijing are wise enough to start engaging in arms control, confidence building and diplomacy before it’s too late. If they persist in prioritizing military competition, disaster, and not victory for either side, is the most likely outcome.