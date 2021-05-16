CRICKET: TENDULKAR ET I – Journal





That was in 1989. After more than 11 years of dictatorial rule that had ended the year before, and with Benazir Bhutto as Prime Minister, Pakistan was taking small steps towards restoring democracy. Meanwhile, India was preparing for another democratic election.

At the time, cricket relations between the two unstable neighbors were flourishing. Pakistan had returned with a test series victory over their nemesis in 1987 and, two years later, had also won the Six Nations Nehru Cup (ODI tournament held from October 15 to November 1, 1989) on Indian soil.

The Indian tour arrived in Pakistan in November, just weeks after Pakistan’s return to the Nehru Cup. The series would have been touted as a revenge series by any modern day Indian captain, but at that time there was no such word in the dictionary of Indian captains. On the contrary, the Indian team, under the leadership of Kris Srikkanth, seemed more interested in making friends in Pakistan.

The news of the cricketer by their side made half of Pakistan fall in love with the visiting Indian team before they even crossed the border. That amazing kid was Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, whose first-class cricket efforts were already making headlines in India.

Despite his heroism with the bat, two in five selection committee members had hesitated to include a 16-year-old in the squad, to deal with the deadly pace and swing of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. But the selection verdict went in favor of Tendulkar by 3-2.

When Sachin Tendulkar first came out at bat in the cricket test, wearing somewhat idiosyncratic batting pads and a white helmet, the Indians were in shock at 41 for 4 in the first test in Karachi. As a boy who had recently fallen in love with the game, I was watching the test match on our 20 inch Philips TV and immediately felt that someone of my generation had taken care of the national stadium field.

Recalling the 16 year old Indian who came to Pakistan as a boy, connected with young Pakistanis as part of their generation and returned home a man

The youthful appearance of the tendulkars is out of place in a test match setting; he looked more like a young boy surrounded by a few bullies in a schoolyard. But in reality, his presence on the television screen touched a little chord in the heart of every young boy in Pakistan, every young boy who had the experience of beating the streets until dusk every day.

The sight of young Tendulkar gave a ray of hope to every street cricketer that if a boy could reach the top, so could he. Yes, Pakistani Mushtaq Mohammad made his debut when he was 15, but it happened in 1959, before the TV era, which wouldn’t have had the same impact. In addition, my generation was not even born then.

I remember watching Tendulkars in awe of the drive for four bowling against Waqar Younis his very first limit in test cricket. But my joy was short-lived; It didn’t take long for Waqar to beat the young bat Tendulkars and throw him. Although he only made 15 points, in my opinion his innings were far from a failure. He had faced 24 balls, in which he hit two 4s against the bowling alley of Waqar Younis, who was also making his Test debut. Younis, who sported a thick mustache, certainly looked a bit older than his documented age of 18.

In the second test match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, in his second test heats, Tendulkar reached his first milestone in the cricket test he did half a century. He was involved in a 143-race partnership with Sanjay Manjrekar and completed 59 races, before Imran trapped him LBW. It was quite obvious that he looked more confident in this round. In the third test in Lahore, he scored a hard hit of 41 runs on 90 balls.

If I say so myself, I was a fairly studious boy, but one subject, mathematics, has always remained Greek to me. So it was in my math class that I decided to take my tiny little Ear AM radio out of my school bag, put it against my ear, and cover it with my hand. My posture incorrectly described listening to my teacher with immense attention, but in reality I was listening to the commentary during the test match between Pakistan and India.

At that point, I was so wrapped up in the series that I had no choice but to resort to subterfuge to satisfy my craving for information on test match procedures; especially the progress of Tenulkar, who was one of us.

It was perhaps the most adventurous thing I did at the time, but it was nothing compared to a 16-year-old playing a brave move on the fourth and final test, played in Sialkot.

The Indians were severely placed at 4 wickets down for 38 races when Tendulkar began to rebuild the innings. The pitch was full of green and Waqar’s vicious bouncer Youniss punched Tendulkar in the nose, causing him to bleed.

It was reported in the press that Pakistani skipper Imran Khan came to Tendulkar and asked him to rest and pick up his sleeves later, but the young boy decided not to go off the pitch. Tendulkar made 57 out of 134 balls. Perhaps that was the exact moment a 16-year-old boy became a man.

After the hotly contested test series, the two teams headed north to the Northwest Frontier Province (now called Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to play the first ODI in Peshawar.

There, due to a heavy downpour and wet field, the referees thought the pitch was not fit enough to host a one-day international match but, despite the presence of a large crowd, they gave the green signal for an exhibition match. . The game’s festive status lifted the pressure from everyone involved, and a 16-year-old virtuoso was no exception.

Perhaps the Almighty had a script ready to put young Sachin Tendulkar on the path to success. First, a blow to the nose at Sialkot which hardened him, followed by a friendly match in Peshawar, in which he struck without concern of the world, with complete confidence and assurance. I remember seeing him come down the wicket and hit a six on Mushtaq Ahmed and Abdul Qadir’s bowling alley. I can never forget that smirk on the late Qadir’s face, as if he could tell the little maestro had arrived.

My older sister was a music lover on the BBC Multi Track radio show, which she used to tune in on shortwave radio. It gave me the idea that if there was music available it made sense that cricket commentary would be accessible as well.

Eight months later, when Tendulkar took his first Test 100 at Old Trafford in Manchester, I was fortunate enough to be able to sit in my room in Pakistan and listen to the BBC Test Match Special commentators describe it. That day it became clear that the boy, who made his Pakistan debut a few months ago, was now a grown man, ready to take on the best bowlers in the world in cricket. And that’s what he did.

India produced quite a few world class drummers in the 1990s, with Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly, but Sachin Tendulkar was nothing short of a phenomenon. The world may remember him simply as India’s greatest drummer, but for yours truly, along with many other young Pakistanis who saw him make his Test debut in Karachi, Tendulkar will always have a special place in our hearts.

Because at that time he was one of us, the boy of my generation.

Writer tweets @CaughtAtPoint

Posted in Dawn, EOS, May 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos