Arizona Republicans move 2020 ballots in trucks after suspending controversial election audit





By Kyung Lah and Anna-Maja Rappard, CNN

(CNN) – The first semi-truck filled with ballots for 2020 drove slowly through the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday, past the “Crazy Times Carnival” set up in the south parking lot to a warehouse where the few 2.1 million votes cast by Maricopa County voters will be on hold for next week.

It’s the latest bizarre act in the Big Lie rerun – that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, a three-week ballot review led by the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate came to a temporary halt. The lease for the Senate and its technology consultants, Cyber ​​Ninjas, was in effect at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, where openly partisan volunteers and hourly workers counted the votes.

Despite public promises that this third scrutiny of the ballot would be completed by May 14, Arizona Senate Liaison Officer Ken Bennett told CNN they only got about 500,000 ballots. vote before being forced to give up their space.

The lease could not be extended as the Colosseum is hosting more than a dozen high school graduates in the coming week, raising possible safety concerns over the ballots, which are now on the move.

Forklifts began lifting pallets filled with boxes of ballot papers onto the beds of the trailers on Friday morning to move to a temporary warehouse, a building on the south side of the fairground called the Wesley Bolin building a few hundred yards away. meters. The sage green warehouse is right next door to the Crazy Times Carnival, which uses the Wesley Bolin toilet for carnival riders as a public washroom, creating a second permanent safety issue beyond the Colosseum move.

“They will be in a locked container with armed 24/7 guards, fences and 24/7 live broadcast cameras,” Bennett told CNN.

When asked if the facility housing the ballots would be temperature and humidity controlled, Bennett replied that it would, adding that “the place where the ballots are stored will be in a condition that will not adversely affect the ballots ”.

Bennett would not discuss the details of the circumstances inside the Wesley Bolin building.

On the Arizona Fairground website describing its locations, it warns that the building is “not recommended for use between May and September.” The reason? “Due to the temperatures during the summer months.”

As the truck moved the ballots through the fairgrounds, temperatures were expected to reach 102 on Friday.

The ballots will remain in their temporary home until May 23, when they will be returned to the Colosseum. Bennett told CNN the count would start again on May 24, with the goal of ending “within 14 to 16 days.”

That pace would require an exponential ramp-up and a rate that so far has proven elusive for this partisan tally, despite two audits conducted by Maricopa County showing no widespread voter fraud.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” electoral technology expert Ryan Macias said of the ballot review led by Cyber ​​Ninjas, hired by the state Senate. “They have no experience in auditing. They have no experience in electoral technology. The more these (ballots) go in and out, the more the chain of custody will be broken and the less the data. will be reliable. “

Macias is an electoral technology expert who is one of the volunteer observers brought in by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office to monitor the Cyber ​​Ninja ballot count. He was hired by Republicans and Democrats to help protect dozens and dozens of federal and state elections.

“There are ballots; there are people who matter. But the process in which they use, at least on the counting floor, is nothing that is in an electoral environment,” Macias said.

CNN spoke to more than a dozen workers as they walked to the count over the past three weeks. On many vehicles, there were bumper stickers indicating Trump’s support.

Elouise Flagg, one of the workers, said she was inspired to join the Cyber ​​Ninja count because she did not believe in the 2020 election results and subsequent audits conducted by the County of Maricopa.

“I think Donald Trump won the election – a strong supporter,” Flagg said. “I hope we get to a point where we are happy with the results and the truth is being told.”

Workers like Flagg will be back in a little over a week to start the vote count again. A new lease agreement between Republicans in the Arizona Senate and the state fairground shows an end date of June 30. The real deadline, however, is July 10 and 11, when the Crossroads of the West gun show takes place at the Colosseum.

