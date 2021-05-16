PM Narendra Modi to interact with deputy commissioners of 17 Karnataka districts – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 17 districts of Karnataka, by videoconference on Tuesday morning. The administrative chiefs of Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Mandya and Chikkaballapur will be part of the interaction of the Prime minister with others. • districts with a high burden of COVID-19 cases on the part of the agents. The PM’s interaction comes at a time when the situation in the state remains grim with a high positivity rate and an increase in deaths in recent weeks. The increase in the number of cases in districts, especially in rural areas, is a major concern as health infrastructure is overwhelmed and patients with COVID-19 are struggling to obtain oxygenated beds. The Prime Minister will be joined by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in his direct interaction with officers at the district level. The Chief Minister’s Office asked the CDs to prepare for the meeting with all relevant details on the current COVID-19 situation. The deputy CM will participate in the meeting of the PM with the CDs Sources said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with agents working in COVID-19 hotspots, he is likely to obtain information about the situation on the ground, the measures taken by them to contain the spread, the containment zones and the enforcement of lockdown standards as well as the vaccination campaign. Meanwhile, Chief Deputy Minister and Chairman of the Covid State Task Force Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister of Health, Dr K Sudhakar, will also participate in the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Deputy Commissioners. CM videoconferencing A day before the Prime Minister’s interaction with the 17 Deputy Commissioners, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a video conference on Monday with all Deputy Commissioners and senior

district officers to review the situation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos