Johnson and Adams only care about the right kind of victims

What do Boris Johnson and Gerry Adams have in common? Well, there are probably a lot of them: including their inability to acknowledge their own actions or to apologize properly.

One of the characteristics they share is an opinion on whether there should be prosecution for historic crimes committed during the unrest.

In 2017, Adams, who a few years earlier had been arrested and released without charge by police investigating Jean McConville’s disappearance in 1972, ruled that it was totally and absolutely counterproductive to fill prisons with killers from the ‘IRA. Then he spoke of the 1991 murder of Tom Oliver, a sheep farmer from Co Louth.

In the 2019 UK general election, Boris Johnson vowed to protect British soldiers from vexatious allegations, including charges against soldiers for unlawful killings during the unrest. He proposed to ensure that the law of armed conflict takes precedence so that peacetime laws do not apply to service personnel in military operations.

In doing so, he rowed his hero Margaret Thatchers claiming that the unrest was not a war and that those who engaged in violence against the British state and its citizens were nothing but criminals. The Conservative Party has always wanted to treat all acts, including illegal acts committed by soldiers, as ordinary criminal matters. Invoking the law of armed conflict means the British Prime Minister agrees with Adams, who believed that the murder of Mr Olivers, and hundreds of others like this by the Provisional IRA, was motivated murder Politics.

The problem with Adams and Johnson is that they only want amnesties for their own side, not the other. Which leads one party to celebrate the acquittal on May 4 of two soldiers for the murder of official IRA member Joe McCann in 1972, and the other to deplore it.

The importance of how we deal with historic violence came to light last week when those shot dead at Ballymurphyin Belfast in August 1971 were found totally innocent in an investigation. Families lived with a stain on the names of their loved ones a suggestion that the victims were engaging in or threatening to engage in violence.

We cannot expect that the soldiers who shot these people illegally, as we now know, will one day face legal action or that families will see justice.

Although the Queen’s Speech containing the UK government’s legislative program announced last week did not include the promised veterans amnesty legislation, legislation on the issue is promised. Theresa May pointed out why the delay could have been: The argument for protecting veterans has always failed to grasp a fundamental point: you cannot legislate just to protect British soldiers from prosecution; any legislation to protect British soldiers will also cover terrorists.

The UK government does not want former IRA members to benefit.

The problem for the British is that they signed the Stormont House deal in 2014, which attempted to cover up these legacy issues. It was a weak document, like most agreements in the peace process, and more than anything else, it was designed to keep the process going. Stormont House set up an oral history archive and a Historical Investigation Unit (HIU), but in neither case did it even go into operation. The UK proposal would do away with the HIU altogether.

One of the reasons that the processing of past items from Stormont House has failed is that there is no amnesty attached to it. Every arrest, prosecution, non-prosecution, trial, conviction or acquittal is politicized.

This compares to South Africa, whose transitional constitution provided that an amnesty could be granted for acts, omissions and offenses connected with political objectives and committed during past conflicts. ”It was not an free pass.

Its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, widely regarded as a model for this process, granted amnesties based on full disclosure of all relevant facts relating to their actions. Hundreds of amnesties have been granted, but thousands have been refused.

The British are trying to break away from their 2014 commitments, which is why Irish parties have universally condemned the suggestions emanating from London on a possible amnesty. Any new approach to historic crimes must take into account what the Irish government and the parties in Northern Ireland think, as well as the needs of the surviving victims and their families.

Sinn Fin only cares about victims if they are the right kind of victim. Victims of IRA violence are worthless and are treated with contempt, but victims of UK violence are held close and given a lot of love. Likewise, trade unionists and the British almost always focus on the victims of nationalist violence, while revelations of state collusion in loyalist attacks are dismissed.

The families of the victims would likely gain more from a non-accusatory form of truth commission than from a criminal prosecution. Finding out the truth and getting an apology might be a better tool to reconcile the difference of the past.

The ongoing problem with the peace process is not only that it is a process that does not appear to have an agreed destination, a process in which they are trying to make Northern Ireland work, but also that it is designed with the needs of fanatics in mind.

Johnson and Adams might think there is little to be gained from historical crimes prosecutions, but the families of the victims will certainly feel they could gain something. They want and deserve to know the truth. An amnesty could help, but only if it comes with the truth.