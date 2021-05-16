COLUMN: MONI’S RUBY R. – Journal





I am delighted to live in a world where a new book by Moni Mohsin has been released, alliteratively titled Ruby R.’s Impeccable Integrity, The End of Innocence.

Unsurprisingly, his nose for the zeitgeist led Mohsin to select a subject of prime interest and importance. She scrutinizes the world of contemporary Pakistani politics. Here, Saif Haq is a celebrity turned politician at the head of a party called Integrity. Attracting millennial voters in droves, the party’s stated mission is to fight injustice, exploitation and corruption. Saif also claims to protect the honor of the nation’s mothers and daughters with reverence and religiosity.

But the name Integrity turns out to be ironic as readers learn about the shady donor moves, ruthless online activity, and narcotic and sexual abuse of its famous figurehead.

So far, so PTI. But, in an email interview, Mohsin reminded me that this is not just a key to romance about Kaptaan and his burger army. Unlike cricket legend Imran Khan, a former student of Aitchison and Oxford, Saifs’ story is one of wealth. He had come out of poverty to become a film actor and television presenter before entering politics. And, as the title makes clear, this novel is more about social media fictional Ruby R than her visibly slimy boss at Integrity.

Ruby is a member of the precarious Pakistani bourgeoisie with little family money or influence to draw upon. Having won a scholarship to study for a masters degree in media and social media at a university in London, she gave up everything to join Integrity just months before she graduated.

Usually cautious and independent, she is carried away by Saifs’ magnetism and an apparent sincerity when she attends a conference he gives in the British capital. Admiring his political passion, his technological skill and, above all, his well-groomed figure, Saif offered him a job. Ruby returns home to Lahore unqualified, much to her widowed mother’s initial dismay.

However, the young woman is determined to overcome the humiliations of her humble past by aligning herself with an emerging political elite. Her mother starts to come back seeing how well Ruby seems to be doing in her career.

Social media is one of the weapons of this rise to the top. The cover and frontispiece of the Indian edition, published by Penguin Random House in December 2020, cleverly rendered the title and name of Mohsins in iPhone-style speech bubbles. Indeed, telephones are omnipresent in this novel, glued as they are to the ears of the characters and in their hands at all times. These devices are used to flirt, fight and stir up rebellion.

Ruby becomes as addicted to the siren calls of social media as she does to the benzodiazepines she longs to calm her nerves. She suffers from panic attacks as a result of the online battles she fights alongside Saifs, other Rottweilers: her army of electronic provocateurs. Clearly, the digital world, along with the political party to which it belongs, does a lot to undermine the impeccable integrity of Rubys.

Having been a journalist for many years, Mohsin told me that she was interested in the difference social media has made to news gathering and consumption. She is intrigued to see how the shrill online realm has removed nuance, prioritizing opinion over fact. At the same time, Big Tech has destroyed the middle ground and forced people to retreat to mutually hostile echo chambers.

Mohsin does not deny that social media provides a democratic platform, giving voice to the voiceless, especially in countries [such as] Pakistan, where people are not always free to express their opinions. However, she notes that the internet can also be used to silence dissent and muzzle critics through the deployment of trolls. It is this paradox that she finds infinitely fascinating.

The book also focuses on sexual exploitation and the gender power imbalance. Despite the disparities in age, wealth and power between them, Ruby falls in love with her boss. Mohsin told me that his novel is about power in general who has it, who doesn’t, how to get it, how to use it, and ultimately how to lose it.

For me, the book also lights up the haze that can descend upon even the smartest, most feminist woman where love, romance, and fame are involved. Much of the story is spent feeling impatient with Ruby about her choices. Still, things get really interesting when the fog lifts and she can see her lover for the woefully inadequate man that he is.

Although #MeToo is only mentioned once in Ruby R’s Impeccable Integrity, it’s clear that this move had a big impact on the novel, just as it influenced Pakistan and the world. The idea for his plot first came to Mohsin when she learned of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. She wondered how such a thing would play out if it happened in the subcontinent. Would anyone be held accountable, or would the Patriarchy punish the victims?

The #MeToo movement has had an undeniably positive effect in liberal democracies. In contrast, in more authoritarian states where unreformed and unfettered patriarchy remains the norm (despite major resistance movements against it), #MeToo still has a long way to go.

In Pakistan, the author observed, the case of Meesha Shafis has been instructive. Young woman spoke out publicly against sexual harassment and named her [alleged] stalker. She is here referring to the first female star in the Pakistani entertainment industry to come forward, as part of # MaiBhi [Me Too] campaign, with a story of sexual assault by an equally famous colleague.

Shafi accused famous Pakistani musician Ali Zafarof of repeatedly sexually harassing her. In our interview, Mohsin criticized many members of the Pakistani establishment, who she said fell short of viewing her allegation with any objectivity, let alone sympathy. Shafis’ indictment has resulted in ongoing court cases. It also led to a social media backlash against the singer and other women who came forward to accuse Zafar. Mohsin describes the whole situation as very depressing.

As depressing or even suffocating as its subject matter, this novel sparkles like a ruby ​​choker. Dotted with puns, repartees and closely observed details, it’s funny, thoughtful and decidedly modern writing.

The columnist is professor of world literature at the University of York and author of three books, including Rivers of Ink: Selected Essayswa

Posted in Dawn, Books & Authors, May 16, 2021

