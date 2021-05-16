Prime Minister Modi increases state essential supplies after Telangana High Court rap – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service HYDERABAD: A day after the High Court ordered the state government to allow ambulances from other states and provide treatment to all Covid-19 patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened and ordered Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to increase oxygen supplies and Remdesivir injections in Telangana, enabling the state to deal with the situation. As a result, the state will receive 10,500 Remdesivir injections per day from Monday. Minister of Railways Goyal informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by telephone on Saturday evening. Currently, the state receives only 5,500 remdesivir injections per day. Goyal informed the Chief Minister that the central government had decided to increase the supply of injections. He also informed Rao that the state would also receive an additional 200 tons of medical oxygen. Oxygen would be supplied to the state from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Angul in Odisha and Durgapur in West Bengal, Piyush Goyal said. The Union Minister wanted Rao to coordinate with the authorities concerned on the transport of oxygen to the State. Goyal has also responded positively to the state’s request for more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Goyal wanted Rao to give preference to the administration of the second dose, to which the Chief Minister replied that Telangana was doing the same. Goyal told Chandrasekhar Rao that the prime minister ordered him (Goyal) to provide the necessary medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and vaccines to the state. Modi made the decision in the context of the Telangana High Court directive that the Telangana government should provide treatment to all Covid-19 patients, which has increased the burden on the state. Patients from four states are admitted to various state hospitals. Of the total number of Covid patients in the state, more than 40% are from other states.

