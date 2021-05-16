



Image source: GETTY IMAGES

Exclusive | No problem with Mohammad Amir’s desire to play IPL, but he let Pakistan down, says Danish Kaneria

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December of last year, much to the surprise of Pakistan and international cricket fans around the world. The Pakistani cricketer has represented the country in 36 tests, 61 ODI and 50 T20I.

It was also revealed earlier this week that Amir is applying for UK citizenship and is ready to play in the Indian Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Pakistani-Danish spinner Kaneria opened up about Amir’s decision to retire while in his prime as a bowler, saying Amir had “let it go. The Pakistani people.

“Mohammad Amir lets down the Pakistani people, his teammates and the CCP who helped him during the spot-fixing affair. PCB took a detour to help him,” Kaneria told India TV.

“When you are imprisoned in England, you are banned from traveling in the country for 8 to 10 years. The PCB and the ECB made special arrangements for Amir to allow him to travel when Pakistan visited England after returning to the international team. He was helped because everyone knew he was a bright young talent. “

Kaneria also spoke of his own treatment from the CCP, saying Amir was given “special treatment” to facilitate his return.

“Salman Butt played national cricket on his return, but he didn’t have the chance to make an international comeback. The rule should be the same for everyone. That includes me too. From the era of Najam Sethi is now 11 years since my ban, but Amir has received special treatment, ”Kaneria said.

“When Amir was banned, Pakistan gave opportunities to many players like Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan and Jr. Imran Khan, among others. But as soon as Amir returned, all of those players were sidelined. . You ended the careers of these players, and what did Amir give you in return? “

Speaking of Amir’s return to Pakistan in 2016, Kaneria also pointed out that his return was not supported by many players on the team but Misbah was one of the few who helped his return to the side.

“He is lucky to have had the chance to represent Pakistan again. But now he has retired because he cannot play with the leadership of Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq. But Misbah was also among those who pulled Amir aside.

Mohammad Hafeez was strictly against returning to the Pakistani team, but the PCB pressured him to support the bowler’s return. There were other members of the team who did not support the return of Amir and the PCB helped him regardless and created a platform for him to come back and regain his lost pride, ”Kaneria said.

Kaneria added that while he had no problem with Amir’s desire to play in the IPL, the bowler is certainly setting a bad precedent for the next generation of cricketers in Pakistan.

“I have no problem with Amir meaning England or his desire to play in the IPL. But Amir has regained his fame and respect from a point where most players are crumbling in nothingness. He was lucky and he did not respect. this.

“With his decision to retire, he sets a bad precedent. Young cricketers who admired him will now find it easy to change their nationality if they are not selected. That is not true,” said Kaneria.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos