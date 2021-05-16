Mohmand Dam to Improve Water Storage Capacity and Mitigate Flooding





ISLAMABAD – As the phenomenon of climate change gradually spreads its pinch-off effects on Pakistan, the race to build new water reservoirs becomes difficult with every tick of the clock.

The only way to thwart flash floods during the monsoon season throughout the Peshawar valley can be traced by having a new reservoir with sufficient storage for power generation, irrigation and other purposes.

According to former WAPDA chairman Shams-ul-Mulk, around 29 million acre feet (MAF) of water is wasted each year in the country due to poor storage facilities and the build-up of silt in the main water reservoirs of Tarbela and Mangla. He said the wastage of 1MAF water amounted to a loss of $ 1 billion.

According to Pakistan Water Gateway, a non-governmental water research portal, “Planning for water resources development and management should be at the heart of policy and be done in coordination with cross-sectoral policies and projects such as agriculture and irrigation. and industrial sectors, ”he added.

Realizing this problem, the current government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to build much anticipated large water reservoirs, including the Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams, from its own resources in order to increase the water storage in the country in addition to ensuring water security.

Realizing the dream of this decade, the government of the day physically launched work on the Mohmad dam after 51 years, removing all obstacles to the project.

The decades-delayed Mohmand Dam hydroelectric project saw the light of day, as Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the project on May 2, 2019.

After the Tarbela dam, the Mohmand dam is the first mega dam to be put into operation after more than five decades. The Mohmand Dam is being constructed on the Swat River, about 5 km upstream from Munda Head Works, in the Mohmand Tribal District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The approved PC-I of the project amounts to Rs 309.56 billion. An innovative financial plan has been designed for the Mohmand dam project. Under this plan, WAPAD’s equity will be Rs 79 billion and the share of local and foreign commercial loans will be Rs 44 billion and Rs 72 billion. Up to 114 billion rupees (17 billion rupees per year) will be provided through the Annual Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Currently, construction work on the Mohmand Dam Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project is taking place day and night. As a result, the project is moving forward at a good pace and WAPDA is confident to complete the project during the high flow season in 2025 according to the timelines.

Mohmand Dam is the 5th tallest concrete rock face dam (CFRD) in the world.

All of the priority lands have already been acquired with the unprecedented support of residents, the Mohmand Tribal District District Administration and the KP Provincial Government and with the concerted efforts of the Land Acquisition and Resettlement Agents of WAPDA.

A sum of more than 4.53 billion rupees is devoted to confidence building measures (CBM) in the project area for the socio-economic development of the inhabitants.

According to former Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda, physical work has already started on the most anticipated megaprojects dating back ten years, including the Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams and the Dasu hydropower projects. After Ayub Khan, the government of the day launched the megaprojects after 54 years, he said.

He said the Ministry of Water Resources is executing projects worth 1,100 billion rupees and that his credit goes to the Prime Minister and the entire team of the Ministry of Water Resources.

The government has allocated a total of Rs 182.963 million for the current hydel, other water sector projects and new projects under the Annual Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-2021.

Of the total, 114,311 million rupees were allocated to various ongoing hydel projects, 66,122 million rupees for other ongoing water sector projects and 2,530 million rupees for three new projects.

According to WAPDA President Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, “Mohmand Dam is a project of immense importance and it will store 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water for irrigation, help alleviate flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera and will generate 800 megawatts (MW) of green and clean energy.

He said the Mohmand Dam access tunnel for the rapid excavation of diversion tunnels has been completed, while construction works are being carried out simultaneously on 9 different sites of the project.

The project is historic and unique in nature under construction after a delay of more than five decades. The project is expected to be completed in five years and eight months. In addition to completing 160,000 acres of existing land, approximately 16,700 acres of new land will also be irrigated by the Mohmand Dam.

In addition, 300 million gallons of water per day will also be supplied to Peshawar for consumption. The annual benefits of the project have been estimated at 51.6 billion rupees.

The Mohmand Dam Multi-Purpose Hydroelectric Project will also make a phenomenal contribution to water, food and energy security in Pakistan. The project will also provide up to 6,100 job opportunities (400 engineers and 5,700 employees / semi-skilled workers).

