MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: It’s time to save ourselves from this plague of wokery, Boris

What is the interest of the Right Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury? When one of its clergymen, School Chaplain Bernard Randall, is severely abused simply for expressing the Christian position in a reasoned and tolerant manner, the most powerful and important figure in the Church of England has no comments to make.

No comment? It is quite strange that the Archbishop is surely on sabbatical, having achieved such a great and honored position, most people would like to exercise it fully for every minute given to them. It was striking that he also found the time to respond to the Black Lives Matter campaign by announcing a review of the acceptability of hundreds of monuments and statues in Anglican churches, which is hardly a major concern of the Most of the faithful.

Boris Johnson surely knows this better, as does the growing number of Tory MPs elected by their party’s new Red Wall supporters.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (above) has been blasted for failing to support a chaplain who has been reported to an anti-terrorism program for questioning his school's LGBT policies.

But his mumbled escape from an important Christian issue illustrates a more serious problem with this country as a whole. A radical cultural revolution has taken hold of all the dominant summits of society, slowly, stealthily and without in any way seeking or wanting the approval of the vast majority of the people.

Those in positions of authority either actively support it or do not want to oppose it. And so he grows up, so much so that a conductor on a railroad train has been publicly disowned by his employers for calling passengers “ladies and gentlemen,” words that apparently offended a non-binary passenger. And, laughing, we also understand that this is normal and that the conductor had better pay attention in the future.

Because all the weight of the cogs of society now takes the side of these complainants. Unmoderated by humor or proportion, immune to mockery or reason, increasingly ready to punish dissent with discipline or dismissal, the great force of the wokery has erupted into all of our lives. And because we don’t know how to stop it, millions of us find ourselves forced to put up with it or even give in to it even if we don’t agree with it. This is the reason why it is now a matter of government. Unless the freedom of thought and speech is defended by the highest of the country, and unless the achievements of the cultural left are reversed in schools, universities, broadcasting and elsewhere, the reign of the wokery will continue until no one dares resist it.

Reverend Dr Bernard Randall, 48, (above) delivered a sermon in which he told students at Trent College near Nottingham that they were allowed to disagree with the new LGBT policies of the 'school.

However, the wokery is not at all popular. There is no public demand for it. The Labor Party is now suffering at the polls, at least in part because people associate it (not entirely wrongly) with the fierce intolerance of the new sexual and cultural revolutionaries. When Keir Starmer and his assistant Angela Rayner took the knee last year, they may have secured their recent loss at Hartlepool.

The Conservative Party has had its own problems with this. David Cameron, whose reputation is dwindling day by day, mistakenly believed that identification with awakened causes was the path to power. Boris Johnson surely knows this better, as does the growing number of Tory MPs elected by their party’s new Red Wall supporters.

The Prime Minister therefore not only has the opportunity to consolidate the support of millions of new voters, but a duty to the country. By declaring and waging war on the wokery, ensuring that the freedom for which Justin Welby will not defend is respected by the government, and that common sense reigns in our lives once again.

