Remittances expected to slow





KARACHI:

The Pakistani economy is expected to grow 2% from the central bank’s projection of 3% for the current fiscal year 2020-2021 and is expected to shake sharply slightly next week when the bank is expected to report a drop in remittances. workers’ funds. of Pakistanis overseas for the month of April compared to March.

“Worker remittances are expected to get worse in May (the current month),” the remittances manager at one of the top five banks said when speaking to The Express Tribune based on the report. flow of remittances in his bank.

As a reminder, the authorities concerned had estimated that remittances for April would have exceeded the $ 2.72 billion received in March 2021, with overseas Pakistanis mostly sending higher remittances to members. of their family before Eidul Fitr.

“I estimate that remittances would drop from $ 100-200 million to $ 2.5-2.6 billion in April, from $ 2.7 billion received the previous March,” the banker said. , adding that Pakistanis overseas had made a good start to send higher. remittances in early April. However, the flow slowed at the end of the month for unknown reasons.

“We (the bank staff) ourselves were surprised to see the drop in remittances when we closed April for remittances,” he said, adding that the The influx of remittances to his bank and nationally generally remains almost similar. .

If the remittances received by his bank increase, the same situation is observed at the country level and vice versa.

“I bet workers’ remittances would be lower than what was received in March,” he said, adding that the final figures would be released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) next week, which could prove his low estimate. wrong receipts.

The official said the flow of remittances to Pakistan slowed further during the current May. In addition, the 10-day Eid holiday in Pakistan and the Gulf region (where about 70% of remittances come from) are expected to worsen inflows during the month.

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly thanked overseas Pakistanis for sending large remittances and additional unconventional remittances worth over $ 1 billion through the account. Roshan Digital (RDA) over the past eight months.

As a reminder, conventional remittances rose 43% to an eight-month high of $ 2.72 billion in March. Cumulatively in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2021, remittances increased 26% to $ 21.5 billion, from $ 17 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to the central bank.

The strong growth in workers’ remittances was the only positive indicator of the national economy. Otherwise, almost “all other economic indicators show negative growth. If remittances fall, where will we (the nation) be? Said economist Dr Shahid Hasan Siddiqui.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan said overseas Pakistanis rule the whole country.

He pointed out that the agricultural economy, current account deficit, trade deficit, external debt and commitments, external debt, foreign investment and per capita income; all indicators were going down. The inflation reading hit an 11-month high at 11.1% in April.

The government has failed to tax all incomes, especially the rich, according to its announcement. This government also supported the capture of the elite, as most of the benefits of the legislation went to the rich and the poor continued to pay higher taxes thanks to a 17% higher sales tax rate on almost all goods and services and to pay an oil development tax which was advertised to be abolished in the recent past.

“Economic indicators including cotton production (low for several decades) suggest Pakistan could achieve economic growth of around 2% in current fiscal year 2021 compared to central bank projection by 3%, ”Siddiqui said.

“The government is expected to report negative growth for the previous fiscal year 2020 at 1% in the next Economic Survey 2021 compared to its current report for negative growth of 0.4% for the year (FY20)”, did he declare.

Moreover, economic growth for the next fiscal year 2022 would be around 3.5% against the government’s estimate of 4%, the expert said.

“This is only because of the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector, which is showing positive growth mainly due to the government’s focus on the construction sector. However, this alone cannot pave the way for the desired higher economic growth, ”he added.

The economist said the government should focus on attracting foreign investment with remittances to achieve higher economic growth.

“Foreign investment in different sectors of the economy would create new employment opportunities and help increase foreign exchange reserves. On the contrary, we have used remittances to finance trade and current account deficits, ”he said.

He mentioned that the trade deficit increased by $ 4 billion to $ 23.8 billion in 10 months of FY21, up from $ 19.6 billion in the same period last year.

Likewise, the current account deficit turns negative at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2021, compared to a surplus of $ 1 billion in the first nine months.

“Next year (in FY22), the current account deficit would widen by 4% of GDP… to the level last seen in 2016,” he said.

Siddiqui said the central bank could leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7% for another two months in May despite inflation of 11.1% in April.

“However, it may not resist the rate hike in the next bi-monthly monetary policy (to be announced in July 2021),” he said.

The average inflation reading could be recorded at 9% for the full 2021 fiscal year, which would be in line with the central bank’s projection of 7-9%, the economist said.

Posted in The Express Tribune, May 16, 2021.

