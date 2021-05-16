Lebaran with the vice-president, coordinating minister of the PMK: ban on a successful return home





The coordinating minister of PMK Lebaran practically with the vice-president Maruf Amin. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms. Wury Ma’ruf Amin held Eid meeting with Minister of Coordination of Human Development and Culture Muhajir Effendi and his wife online , Saturday (15/5). In the video that was distributed by the secretary to the vice president, the vice president and coordinating minister of the rally took place from their respective residences. “Sorry, Mr. Vice President,” said Muhajir, starting the conversation. “Ditto with the coordinating minister, I am also the wife of Minal Aidin Walfaizin. Not Where is the minister? Replied Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. On this occasion, Muhajir also admitted that he was partying at his home while checking the conditions on the ground. He also reported to the Vice President, if policy ban on returning to one’s region of origin much obeyed by the community. Because, according to his observation, there are crowds on several protocol roads, culinary centers and shops in the DKI area. “It shows that the elimination of this homecoming seems quite successful, so they are buying business in the city only,” Muhajir said. Besides DKI, Muhajir also visited the region of Bekasi city. In Bekasi, Muhajir also said, there were many activities of residents before and during Eid. “Yesterday we also observed that in the city of Bekasi it was also the same, there were a lot of activities of the people of Bekasi, which showed that they were not going home, shopping, eating and eating out was very busy, ”said Muhajir who was then greeted by Vice President Ma’ruf. “Thank you my God, sir,” Ma’ruf said before closing the conversation. The meeting between President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf with the ranks of ministers took place this year online. Because this Eid is the second time in the atmosphere of the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana held a virtual meeting with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms. Wury Ma’ruf from Wisma Bayurini, Bogor Presidential Palace and the official residence of the Vice -President, Thursday (13/5). The online rally took place after Jokowi held the Eid prayers.







