No Eid for Sachal – Journal





EID means different things to different people. Apart from a celebration of the successful end of the month of Ramazan, a period of abstinence, prayer and sacrifice, some identify it with pure khurma; others, children in particular, with Eidi; and still others with new clothes and family congregations.

I heard the elderly in the family say Eid to bachchon ki hoti hai (Eid is a festival for children) but what would you say to Sachal, about four years old, who was six months old when his father disappeared during a trip to the mountainous north of the country? It was in August 2018.

Sachals’ father, filmmaker, poet, human rights activist and journalist, Mudassar Naaru was on vacation with his family in the scenic north when he disappeared without a trace. Police were reluctant to even register a case, but eventually did so two months after her disappearance. Of course, after the missing persons commission was approached. He disappeared on August 20, 2018, the FIR was registered on November 22, 2018. This is all the commission was able to accomplish because it failed to recover Naaru.

Sadaf Chughtai, his wife, herself a rights activist and artist, campaigned tirelessly for three and a half years to find her husband, but to no avail. Along with the campaign to find her missing husband, she has also worked to support herself and her son. She eventually told a friend that she was losing heart after the Defense Ministry told the High Court in Islamabad earlier this month that Naaru was not being held by ISI or MI.

All this pain was inflicted on man by man. When reason fails, this is what man resorts to. Naked prickliness.

This Islamabad High Court hearing took place on May 4, 2021, and four days later the young woman who, like her husband, could not have been over 30, died of a heart attack; to me more of a broken heart with hope having been torn from it.

Now tell me how someone is supposed to wish little Sachal Eid Mubarak. Do you have the heart?

I cannot even begin to imagine the pain of the children who died as a result of Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip and neither can I visualize what fear and terror must fill the hearts and minds of parents. of Gaza and children this Eid of bombs. and missiles hitting their neighborhoods.

Or what torment lived the relatives of these 85 Hazara schoolgirls killed in the car bomb in Kabul. The Hazara community paid an extremely disproportionate price (relative to its size) for the conflicts in Afghanistan before and after 9/11 and during the Western military occupation led by the United States.

All this pain was inflicted on man by man. When reason fails, this is what man resorts to. Naked prickliness. Look at our own intolerance, in society and in each of us. As the majority of us celebrate Eid, think of those who are persecuted, hunted and hunted for the lonely crime of being born into a different religion or sect.

Before you get angry I’m not saying anything that makes you happy this Eid, let me share some good news too. You remember the steadfast young woman who collapsed after being stoic for months and said, while pleading for her brothers to be jailed for as long as their crime warrants, the pain of not knowing where they are. were no longer bearable?

Haseeba Qambrani has become a high-level activist for Hassan and Hezbollah Qambrani, both taken on February 14, 2020. She was heard and seen on television screens during Maryam Nawaz’s last visit to Quetta.

She also spoke at the protest to lobby for the return of the missing to Islamabad and spoke to Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and, if I’m not mistaken, I also saw a photo of her as part of a delegation that was invited to present their demands to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Officials said the minister and prime minister assured Ms Qambrani of their help.

Well, a day before little Sachal lost his mother, news broke that Hezbollah and Hassan Qambrani had been sent back to their home in Balochistan, about 15 months after they vanished without a trace. One of the first to congratulate them and thank the Prime Minister and the Minister of Human Rights was Naarus’ mother.

She also expressed hope that her son would be found as well. The next morning, tragedy struck her own family again when her daughter-in-law passed away. She now devotes all of her time to raising her motherless grandson. And her son remains among the many, many missing.

Baluch activists insist that the number of victims of enforced disappearance rises to thousands in their province alone and that the affected families oscillate between hope and despair. A minimum of comfort can be derived from the return of the Qambranis to their homes. Their family would have a good Eid after their sentences during the last Eid.

A senior official who mainly briefed TV presenters in Islamabad a few weeks ago, mainly about India, while answering a question, complained that security personnel who die fighting terrorists are also disappearing for their families. But gratefully, he acknowledged that some sort of mechanism must be found in cases where suspects cannot be turned over to the police (for unspecified reasons). Any mechanism that at least informs the families of the missing that they are alive and can hope to be returned one day must be better than not knowing and living constantly, fearing the worst.

Grateful for the little mercies. This is what we have been reduced to.

The writer is a former editor of Dawn.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn on May 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos