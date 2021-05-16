Why Donald Trump retains his grip on the Republican Party





Donald Trump can no longer tweet since his account was suspended following the storming of the Capitol.

Instead, it posts short email press releases that read like tweets.

There are a lot of caps and exclamation marks and the topics can be as random as the posts he used to post on his social media accounts.

Last month, he criticized the organizers of the Oscars for the show’s low TV audience.

“Change the name to ‘THE ACADEMY AWARDS’, don’t be politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING A GREAT HOST,” he wrote.

“These TV people are spending all their time thinking about how to promote the Democratic Party, which is destroying our country, and cancel the Tories and Republicans. This formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for the Academy. ! ” the statement concluded.

A recent Mother’s Day email also contained a political message.

“Happy Mother’s Day everyone. Everything will come back BIGGER, BETTER and STRONGER than ever. Don’t worry!” the press release said.

Above all, Donald Trump uses his emails to continue to spread his false claims that the election was stolen and to criticize his political opponents.

In recent weeks, Republican MP Liz Cheney has been at the center of these attacks, with the former president describing her as “bad for our country and bad for herself.”

She is the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney and is Wyoming’s only member of the House of Representatives, due to the state’s small population.

She is conservative and has been seen as part of the Republican establishment.

Donald Trump, however, is not a fan.

“Republicans in the House of Representatives today have a great opportunity to get rid of a poor leader, an important Democratic talking point, a warmonger and a person without any personality or heart,” he said. Mr Trump wrote ahead of a vote to impeach. Congresswoman Cheney for her leadership role within the party.

She was the third Republican in the House of Representatives, but was removed from office on Wednesday. His crime was to refuse to accept Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

In the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol building by Trump supporters, senior Republicans criticized the former president for his role in the attack, but few voted to impeach him.

Liz Cheney was one of the few who succeeded.

This sparked a motion to remove her from her leadership role in February. She survived that vote, but since then she has continued her attacks on Donald Trump and has repeatedly rejected his claim that the election was stolen as “the big lie”.

This has all become too much for Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier this month, he was caught on a “hot mic,” speaking live to a Fox News host.

“I think she has real issues,” McCarthy said of Liz Cheney. “I had it with her. You know, I lost my confidence.”

The MP’s days were numbered in her leadership role, but she remained defiant until the end.

Donald Trump pictured with Liz Cheney (left) in 2017 while he was President of the United States

In a speech to the House of Representatives the day before the vote to impeach her, she called Donald Trump again for spreading lies.

“We have to tell the truth. Our election was not stolen and America did not fail,” said Liz Cheney.

On Friday, she was replaced by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump.

“He is a vital part of our Republican team,” said Congresswoman Stefanik, when asked about the former president. She described him as “an important voice” in the party and someone they looked forward to working with.

“The American people are suffering from the radical socialist far left policies of President Joe Biden and President Nancy Pelosi. In just over 100 days we have an economic crisis, we have a border crisis and we have a crisis of national security, ”she said.

The Republican Party continues to embrace Donald Trump as its leader and refuses to condemn his false and dangerous claims that the election was stolen.

Republican Elise Stefanik, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump

In a bid to regain control of the House and Senate in next year’s midterm elections, party leaders have clearly made a calculated political judgment that sticking to Mr. Trump is their best. chance to win.

He won 74 million votes in the presidential election and those supporters did not leave. Many of them still believe that the vote was rigged and that their candidate was the real winner.

About 60% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll.

After losing her leadership role this week, Liz Cheney said her fight against “the big lie” would continue.

“Right now, I’m very committed to making our party back to being a party that stands for truth and conservative fundamentals,” she told NBC.

She added that Donald Trump “should never be near the Oval Office again”.

By being removed from her high-ranking office in the Republican Party, Liz Cheney lost a powerful platform but, just as Donald Trump had to resort to email press releases, she too will undoubtedly find a way. alternative to be heard. heard.

The storming of Capitol Hill may have led to the loss of the former president’s Twitter account, but it clearly hasn’t relaxed its grip on the Republican Party.

