Childcare is expensive – maybe Boris should create a nanny state? | Parents and parenting

An unintended side effect of adulthood is how childish it has made my life. The most humiliating example, which I share here as a kind of therapy and only because we are in our safe space, is that these days I have dinner at six. Six o’clock, God is practically lunch time, the sun rises and looks at us with its own mark of hot disgust. But that’s when our kids eat, quickly turning into sad, wheezing cats if the pasta isn’t seated in their mouths in a regulated time slot, and so, when the custody is first locked. intense children to avoid cooking twice, we began to join them.

Funny how fast things slide in the sea, a seemingly small decision that takes place from night to night until now my stomach is growling at half past five, after training like a dog. This new diet, however, would not have been possible if the Horror had not made us stay at home, and we still worked in the world, in our office and in our restaurant. It was at six o’clock that I turned off my computer and started heading for the station. It was the moment my boyfriend started his shift. In the past, a babysitter, an after-school club, or a gracious grandparent was responsible for feeding my daughter, with one of us gratefully indulging in afterwards to read a story. Since the pandemic closed schools and protected grandparents exactly when we had our second baby, we have inevitably reshuffled and tightened our careers in order to watch over our children.

And watch them as we, with icy, loving fury, deliver cookies, pacifiers, Netflix, promises of better times, while keeping an eye on our work and an ear on the news. I am therefore particularly sensitive to discussions on childcare. A combination of reduced income and poorly designed new jobs for my partners was looking after the baby ourselves, rather than, like we did with her sister, dropping her off daily at a babysitter home. . Do you know how particular comments cling to your guts and stay there forever? I now remember a nanny pulling my crying baby off my neck while telling me sure she hates going to work you don’t leave her with me for her advantage, you leave it here because you want to at! For the past six years, I have continued this conversation in silence, in the shower, on the deadline, whenever I needed a little energy, firmly explaining that I don’t just work for the pleasure, I work to pay for child care, so by the time my child is three (and entitled to free child care hours), I still have a job.

Child care costs, already prohibitive, have risen over the past year to an average of 263 per week, or 14,000 per year for a full-time child, although costs vary wildly across the country and increase dramatically in the city where I live. Childcare costs account for almost 40% of the average income of employed parents after New Zealand, UK parents pay the most for childcare of any country in the world. So I feel for the Prime Minister, I do it. Last week, the Conservatives told the Sunday Times that party donors had been approached to pay a nanny for Wilfred, Boris Johnson’s youngest son. This, of course, being the man whose entire career balances his determined critique of a nanny state.

One donor reportedly told an MP: I don’t mind paying for fliers, but I don’t want to be asked to pay to literally wipe the buttocks of prime ministers’ babies. Well yes.

Perhaps this donor scandal could get Johnson to think more closely about the cost of child care. Rather than seeing childcare assistance as a favor for moms like the free coffee at Waitrose if you bring your own cup, he might recognize that it is an investment in the economy. . If they have children, people usually reduce their working hours or stop working altogether. So for every $ 1 that our government invests in child care, says Joeli Brearley, founder of Enclosure then screwed, the country recovers 3. Child care is an investment, not a cost.

But crouching between the lines of Johnson’s story is another, about class and gender, and who should care for a child. The mother? Not if she’s fancy. The father? It would be cruel. Party donors? TBC.

As Johnson may learn, the reason many women (whose wages are typically lower than their male partners) quit work to care for their children is not simply because of their nature. gentle kindergarten, but because they can not afford not to. Many, given the opportunity (or a leisurely leap from a benefactor with money left over from the brochure budget) would also hire a nanny.

One of the perks of having dinner at six, aside from the glorious peas negotiation that makes a bite, is that then there is a whole uninterrupted evening ahead. An entire evening once the guard is over, during which an adult can take the time to retreat into his body, temper his vigilance, bathe alone, eat good chocolate. And then, of course, be in bed quickly at half past nine.

