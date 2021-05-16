Congressman Rajeev Satav Dies of Covid Complications; PM Modi mourns the death of a ‘friend’

Congressman Rajiv Satav died in a private hospital on Sunday, days after recovering from a coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.
The 46-year-old leader was on life support in hospital after his condition deteriorated.
Satav, believed to be close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.
Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in critical condition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the disappearance of Congressman Rajeev Satav. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said he was distressed over the death of his friend in Parliament.
Anguished by the death of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was a future leader with a lot of potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2021
Congress leaders mourn the passing of Rajeev Satav
Congress leaders expressed shock after the news broke of the party’s deputy and young leader Rajeev Satav. Executives took to Twitter to express their grief.
In his tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “I am very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with enormous potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It is a great loss for all of us. My condolences and love to his family. “
Im very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.
It is a big loss for all of us. My condolences and my love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021
Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences on the death of Rajeev Satav and wrote on Twitter: In Rajeev Satav, we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Pure in heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of Congress and devoted to the Indian people. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to continue without him.
At Rajeev Satav, we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Pure in heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of Congress and devoted to the Indian people.
I have no words, just prayers for his young wife and children. May they have the strength to go on without him pic.twitter.com/Z1q6UPmkbK
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2021
Randeep Surjwwala, another Congress veteran, expressed sorrow over Rajeev Satav’s disappearance, he tweeted: “Today I lost a friend who took the first steps of public life with me in Congress young people “.
Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021
Chief Congress Officer KC Venugopal tweeted: “Congress has lost its frontline warrior, a member of the CWC, an MP, the most promising young leader and a dear friend, Sh. Rajiv Satav today . I am devastated by the irreparable loss. The party will forever miss its indelible commitment., Login and immense popularity. My deepest condolences! “
Congress has lost its frontline warrior, CWC member, MP, most promising young leader and dear friend, Sh. Rajiv Satav today.
I am devastated by the irreparable loss. Party will forever miss its indelible dedication, connection and immense popularity.
My sincere condolences! pic.twitter.com/53bNvtt5Zk
KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 16, 2021
Rajeev Satav was secretary in charge of Gujarat affairs. He emerged from the ranks of the youth wing of congresses to become its president in 2010 and remained in charge until 2014. Elections to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were held for the first time during his tenure. on the directions of Rahul Gandhi. Rajeev Satav was also elected to Lok Sabha in 2014 and represented the constituency of Maharashtras Hingoli.
