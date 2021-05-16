Another massive exodus from Gaza?





The current escalation in violence triggered by the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem and some other areas where Palestinians have lived for decades on land claimed by Israeli settlers is a reminder to the global community that the Palestinian question remains a powder keg for peace in the Middle East. Israeli strikes on Friday killed 119 Palestinian civilians, including 31 children, and injured 830. Amnesty International has denounced the Israeli aggression. Indeed, military jets pounding civilian buildings can never be justified as self-defense. Elsewhere, the parody of the Israeli justice system is fully exposed. Because even though the country’s High Court last weekend suspended the order to evict four Palestinian families from their homes in an attempt to seize property and hand it over to Israeli settlers, this only offers one temporary reprieve and disregards the internationally recognized saying of historic claim. The images of innocent Palestinian children crying as their mothers are held in Israeli military vehicles are beyond heartbreaking.

The Israeli government resorted to aerial bombardments and the rallying of troops along the Gaza Strip. More than 7,000 reservists were called in and there was orchestrated confusion on Friday when Tel Aviv informed the media that it had started a ground offensive in Gaza before turning back just an hour later. Regardless, hundreds of Palestinians had already fled their homes. Thus, it appears that by deliberately increasing tensions, Israel is forcing a further mass exodus of Palestinians from their homeland.

This strategy suits Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to cling to power, on the one hand. On the other hand, escalating violence will prove to be an effective tool for Israeli right-wing supporters in the US Congress and Senate to attempt to sabotage the Biden administration’s peace efforts in the Middle East, including the re-engagement with Iran. World leaders, especially Muslim statesmen such as Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have been at the forefront of global efforts to reduce tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Israel end indiscriminate air force attacks on civilians. Egypt and Qatar have also reportedly launched diplomatic de-escalation efforts, but so far to no avail.

The UN Security Council has been barred from meeting and making an effective statement, likely due to US opposition and the potential use of the veto if other members move forward with it. a condemnation of Israel. As long as the Israeli political establishment remains held hostage by ultra-Orthodox Zionists and Biden’s White House lacks both political consensus and the will to hold Israel accountable for its repressive, discriminatory and inhumane policies, the dream coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis will remain. elusive. The Sabra and Shatila massacres remain fresh spots on the region’s history books. And given the ongoing Israeli offensive, there is a real danger of bloodshed in Gaza if Israel embarks on a ground incursion into the region.

U.S. strategic bipartisan support for Tel Aviv remains strong. Indeed, the annual unconditional support of more than $ 8 billion to Israel is a testament to American complicity in war crimes against the Palestinians. At best, it signals indifference. However, Senator Bernie Sanders represents a beacon of hope, with his demand that the United States call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to provocation and illegal settlement activity. He didn’t mince words when he said: Israeli children shouldn’t have to spend the night scared in bomb shelters, as many are doing tonight. Palestinian children should not have to grow up under the constant violence and oppression of the occupation, as many do and have done. In contrast, the Abraham Accords, signed during the Trump years, turned out to be a futile exercise; contrary to the claims of its authors that this pact between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain would pave the way for a definitive resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a lasting regional peace.

Achieving the dream of a peaceful Middle East where Palestinians and Israelis live in two independent states with peace and cooperation will require strong moral courage and vision from the American leadership. It is also imperative that Israel’s leaders embark on a paradigm shift in their strategy to ensure national security. Because in the current state of things, it rests on the perpetuation of conflicts, repression and manipulation of the structure of American state power. Such a change would require the Israeli state to move away from its antagonistic policies and move towards a mature state based on equal human dignity for all citizens, including Arabs, respect for international law and human rights. as well as peaceful coexistence with all neighbors, including the Palestinian state. .

The writer is the former Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam. He can be contacted at [email protected]

