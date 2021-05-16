When it comes to Palestine, the PAN faction has listed 3 concrete steps Indonesia can take





JAKARTA – President of the DPR PAN Faction – President of the DPR PAN Faction Saleh Partaonan Daulay appreciates the strong position of Indonesia expressed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the measures taken by Israel to Palestine . This firm position must be expressed. Jokowi’s statement was firm. Very good. In terms of political rhetoric, he should have been able to garner support from big countries, especially Islamic countries. “But in fact, Israel continues to attack, even more indiscriminately,” Saleh told reporters on Sunday (5/16/2021). However, according to Saleh, President Jokowi’s statement must be followed. At least there are three concrete steps Indonesia can take. Also read: Indonesia has always supported Palestine, one of them is through this postage stamp First, Indonesia must improve diplomacy on the world stage. Current diplomacy does not appear to lead to decisive action against Israel. The OIC countries and also the United Nations appear to be doing nothing, as does the UN Security Council, which should take the lead in maintaining world security and order, seems paralyzed and powerless. “The Indonesian government rightly urges all relevant international organizations to protect the Palestinian people. We cannot stop at the rhetoric. There must be real action. Ignoring Israel’s heinous actions can undermine world confidence. international in existing large institutions, ”Saleh said. Also read: Bung Karno’s trail of support for Palestinian independence Second, continued the president of the DPP PAN, as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia should be able to send humanitarian aid to Palestine. Medicines and medical supplies are urgently needed. The director of the Gaza hospital said there was a lack of drugs and consumable medical equipment. “I think the Indonesian government can send medical supplies and medicines to Palestine. Medicines and medical supplies are absolutely necessary. In addition, there is currently a pandemic situation. Not all countries necessarily think about it. We have to take the initiative. be much more effective in this situation. short term versus diplomacy which sometimes takes a long time. “ The third, continued former PP chairman Pemuda Muhammadiyah, the Indonesian people are expected to be able to collect food and clothing for Palestinians. Aid like this has worked well so far, but in the midst of a pandemic situation and aggression perpetrated by Israel, help from Indonesian Muslims is urgently needed. “We cannot allow the Palestinians to be surrounded in this way without adequate food and clothing assistance. We can help from this side. Donors and members of society who are able are supposed to participate,” the Minister said. legislator of the northern constituency. Sumatra II. (zik)

