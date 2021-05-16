Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive investigation report on Jahangir Tareen next week





Next week, Prime Minister Imran will receive an investigative report into the FIA’s treatment of Jahangir Tareen, presented by Senator Syed Ali Zafar. from Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive an investigative report next week on whether the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) subjects PTI leader Jahangir Tareen to fair, impartial and non-discriminatory treatment in cases against him, The News reported on Sunday.

The report will be presented by Senator Syed Ali Zafar.

Initially, the investigations were launched against Tareen in the light of the conclusions and recommendations of the Sugar Commission prepared by the FIA.

“ Not a single case linked to the sugar scandal ”

However, according to Tareen and his supporters, not a single case related to the sugar scandal had been recorded by the FIA ​​or any other agency.

They said the word sugar doesn’t even appear in the three FIRs filed by the FIA ​​against Tareen and his son, Ali. Most of the cases concern money laundering.

An official said that once an FIR has been filed under FIA law, the investigation must be conducted by its agents strictly in accordance with FIA law, Pakistani penal code, anti-money laundering law. money, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Police Act.

He said none of these laws give a role to the prime minister, home minister, interior adviser, deputies or anyone designated by the prime minister to verify the facts of the investigation. . FIA officers are required to investigate the matter in accordance with the law and the facts of the case on the merits, he said.

Tareen alleges that the cases against him and his associates were conducted from Islamabad.

He claims that the FIRs recorded against him were provided to the FIA ​​on a USB stick and were not the result of an independent investigation by FIA officials.

‘Both sides have heard a lot’

Claiming that both sides have been heard widely, Zafar said he has gone through the relevant documents provided by the parties.

He added: I have completed the task given by the Prime Minister and will now start writing my report. “

He said he had held several meetings with Tareen’s legal and financial teams, adding that the FIA ​​had presented its own side of the story on the investigations it carried out.

Zafar has declined to disclose his initial assessment of whether or not Tareen has received a fair deal from the FIA ​​and other government agencies reviewing his business, particularly those related to sugar.

The senators’ tenure did not include a review of the accountability role of Deputy Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar in the FIA’s investigations against Tareen, but his job was to verify the facts in order to dispel the reservations expressed publicly by Tareen and his supporters.

Tareen puts pressure on the government

As the FIA’s investigation gained momentum, Tareen brought together more than 30 federal and Punjab lawmakers from the ruling PTI to pressure the government to first slow down investigations and then drop them.

These lawmakers also met with the prime minister to get some relief for Tareen and said after the session their demands had been accepted.

They said Imran Khan told them that he would personally oversee the FIA’s investigation into the sugar scam and see that no injustice was done to anyone.

A day before this meeting, the role of senior police officer Muhammad Rizwan, who was leading the FIA’s investigation into Tareen, was drastically changed.

He was removed from his post as team leader and subordinated to another senior official, Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh. Tareen had openly spoken out against Muhammad Rizwan and demanded that he be sidelined.

