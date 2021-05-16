



Photo credit: Maranie R. Staab (Getty Images)

Here’s a question: why are the Proud Boys still a thing?

I’m not asking why the organization clearly still exists, Black Jesus lost a bet against Hueless Lucifer to make this happen, I wonder why they are still called Proud Boys. TF should they be proud?

They couldn’t be proud of their leadership choices. Not when Enrique Tarrio, the white supremacist who unites a non-white leader, turned out to be a whole snitch who had been spreading neo-Nazi beans at the FBI for years. No, they’re not proud that their fearless leader is basically Tekashi 69 without the Harley Quinn makeover. Maybe they pride themselves on their ability to smash the crap out of their enemies and by enemies, I mean completely inanimate Black Lives Matter banners hanging in front of black churches.

All I know is one thing they don’t seem proud of is their love and support for ex-President Donald Trump, mainly because Trump told their idiots to step back and get away from it all. stay inside their jail cells because they don’t get forgiveness.

Insider reports that a case filed Thursday by the U.S. District Court in Washington DC included a very angry and profane rant directed at Trump by Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean. Federal prosecutors obtained a Telegram message written by Nordean on January 20, after Trump left office without forgiving the rioters of the Whiteness Gone Wild uprising that took place on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Participants in the Wypipo rebellion during the world war believe that Trump bears some responsibility for the chaos and violence that occurred that day. Go figure it out.

Alright, I’ll say it. FUCK TRUMP, wrote Nordean and his proud white tears. Fuck him more than Biden. I followed this guy for 4 years and gave it all and lost it all.

Yes, he woke us up, but he made us believe that great justice was upon us … and it never happened, he continued. Now some of my good friends and I risk jail time because we followed these guys’ lead and never questioned it. We are now and always have been alone. So happy he was able to forgive a bunch of degenerates as his last move and shit on us on the way out.

Nordean isn’t the only Duped Boys member who realizes their orange cult leader really doesn’t give a damn about either of them. In February, The Root reported that Wrong-and-Loud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, who was also arrested behind the January 6 Crazy Caucasian Coup, said he was cheated, bigoted and misled by Trump. deception and that he acted on the delusional belief that he was doing the right thing in stopping the theft of a presidential election that had absolutely not been stolen.

In January, The New York Times reported that a slew of social media posts by members of the Fouled Boys called Trump an extraordinarily low shill that will remain a total failure that will sound strangely like insults to others that came straight from. ‘Assets that no longer exist. Twitter feed.

Then there are Capitol Rioters like Jacob QAnon Shaman Chansley, who is not a member of the Trailer Park Crowd Boys but is of the same race whose lawyer said he felt betrayed by Trump and his refusal to give him a prison spell. – a free card.

So yeah, maybe it’s time for these people to stop being so proud and consider changing their names.

I may have some suggestions.

