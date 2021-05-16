Hotel body FHRAI advocates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for tax measures to avoid complete collapse





According to FHRAI, the total turnover of the hotel industry in FY20 was Rs 1.82 lakh crore. (Image IE) The Federation of Indian Hotel and Restaurant Associations (FHRAI), in a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocated for special tax measures to save the hospitality industry from the severe impact of Covid. In the claim, which was also submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, the federation called for an extension of the three-year moratorium on all loans, a full waiver on loan interest from March 2020 until companies are normalized, and a stimulus plan for the industry’s working capital needs. The hospitality industry is among sectors such as aviation, real estate, retail, etc., which have been badly beaten by Covid. According to industry estimates, a majority of the hospitality sector, which includes micro and small hotels and restaurants, has seen its revenues plunge with multiple outlets and properties closed or about to be closed. midpoint of the second wave of the pandemic. Since March 2020, the industry has struggled to manage its statutory and capital obligations. Without a moratorium on IMEs and interest payments, the industry will collapse completely. Our right to do business has been taken away, but the right to collect our loans is allowed. This is discrimination against our industry, said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, FHRAI vice president. Also Read: MSME Credit Spread: How Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Other Crypto Investors Can Solve Small Business Liquidity Crisis According to industry figures highlighted by FHRAI, the total turnover of the hotel industry in fiscal year 20 was Rs 1.82 lakh crore, while around 75% (over Rs 1, 30 lakh crore) of FY21 turnover should be cleared. According to data, on the deployment of gross bank credit to the hospitality sector, from the April Bulletin of the Reserve Bank of Indias, the outstanding amount of tourism, hotels and restaurants as of February 26, 2021 stood at Rs 48,102 crore, up from Rs 45,184 crore as of February 28, 2020. Due to financial losses, 30 percent of hotels and restaurants nationwide have closed permanently and about 20 percent have not fully opened since the first lockdown. The remaining 50% continue to suffer losses and income is below 30% of pre-Covid levels. Financial institutions have marked the industry on the negative list, said FHRAI deputy secretary Pradeep Shetty. The association urged the government to charge the RBI for interest on loans at fixed deposit rates as well as 2 percent on all loans taken out by the industry. According to FHRAI, the tourism and hospitality industry accounted for around 10% of India’s GDP, supported around 90 million jobs and generated foreign exchange earnings (FEE) to the tune of Rs 1,94,881 crore in 2019. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos