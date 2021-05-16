Boris must start the fire as part of social protection policy without delay, says NICK FERRARI | Nick Ferrari | Columnists | Comment





Although Covid ensured that the day was stripped of much of its usual appearance. The Queen, without the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, read a speech that triggered policies and bills in the same way one of those machines throws tennis balls at you over the net when you practice at the return of service. But that’s what you can do if you’ve delivered Brexit, have a huge majority, can enforce almost any law you want, and ride a tsunami of public approval for the program. vaccination that is the envy of most countries in the world.

However, just as power can corrupt, it can also imbue you with an inappropriate sense of invincibility. Simply put, you can get drunk on power – and as all initiatives were outlined last week, there was one omission that shone as brightly as any of the monarch’s crown jewels. Junk food ads will be banned, measures to end censorship have been introduced, new laws will be introduced to tackle online damage, there will be an end to gay conversion, plastic bottles and metal cans will have a bond return system and you won’t be able to keep a pet monkey any longer. It’s all worth it, but where is the social protection policy? Barely nine words on the “highlighted” plans. But what about the desperate need to tackle the crisis in adult social care that was touched upon in the Prime Minister’s speech on his first day on the job?

With number 10 behind him, Mr Johnson said: ‘My job is to protect you or your parents or grandparents from the fear of having to sell your house to pay for the care costs and so I am announcing – on the Downing Street Steps – that we will solve the welfare crisis once and for all with a clear plan that we have prepared to give every senior the dignity and security they deserve. “ It couldn’t have been clearer. But what happened in the two years that followed this engagement? Nothing. In the current appalling system in England, retirees have to pay the full cost of their care until they reach their last £ 23,250. As this includes the value of any property, thousands of seniors have been unable to achieve their lifelong goal of handing over their family home to their children. About 15 people a day see their savings wiped out, according to an Age UK study, so since the Prime Minister’s broken promise, around 10,000 older people have seen their savings destroyed. Phone lines were buzzing with this story on my radio show last week. Stories of savings and properties worth up to £ 600,000 being totally depleted were rife, as was the feeling of outrage.

It needs to be addressed. To be fair to this Prime Minister, he is far from the only one to break his word. Similar promises were made by Prime Ministers Tony Blair in 1997, David Cameron in 2013 and Theresa May in 2017 as well as the Conservative Party manifesto in 2015 which boasted: “We guarantee you won’t have to sell your home to finance residential care. “ A litany of empty words and broken promises to a generation that has dedicated decades to the service of this country.

If a WP has the power to change that, this is it. While there have been many other architects, it was former Labor Prime Minister Clement Attlee who made history when he introduced the NHS. Boris Johnson could do the same by introducing a new universal social protection policy. Eighteen months ago Boris said the policy was “ready for the oven”. Obviously, the gas had not been lit, but he had to start a fire under the police without delay.







