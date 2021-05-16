PM Modi for door-to-door testing in rural areas, calls for oxygen distribution plans





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered senior officials to come up with elaborate distribution plans for rural oxygen supply, door-to-door testing and monitoring the spread of Covid-19. He also told officials to start training ASHA and Anganwadi workers on how to respond with guidelines in plain language with illustrations. At a high-level meeting a day after calling for the preparedness of rural areas to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister discussed the general situation, the state of the vaccination campaign and its spread in rural areas. In addition, the PM stressed that the power supply to rural areas should be ensured for the proper functioning of medical devices, especially oxygen concentrators and ventilators. It also took serious note of reports of unused ventilators in some states and called for an audit of the installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Center. The prime minister added that refresher training for the proper functioning of ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers, if necessary, an official statement said. In addition, according to the statement, the prime minister asked officials to encourage states to report their numbers transparently without any pressure from high numbers that would hamper efforts. The Prime Minister on Friday warned that Covid19 is spreading in rural areas while calling on the panchayats to play an important role in the fight against the virus which was an invisible enemy that is constantly changing shape. Modi stressed that localized containment strategies are the need of the hour, especially for states with high test positivity rates in districts. PM wants testing extended

The prime minister said testing needs to be stepped up further, with the use of both RT PCR and rapid tests, especially in areas with high positivity rates, the statement said. During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the fight against the pandemic is being carried out under the leadership of scientists and experts in the field, which will continue to be the case. Other than that, officials briefed the Prime Minister on the vaccination process and state coverage of the population over 45. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He ordered officials to work closely with states to speed up vaccination.

