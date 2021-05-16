The lotus has lost its bloom

In 2014, Narendra Modi took office with the slogan of minimum government and maximum governance. Given the stratospheric levels of corruption, political ineptitude and widespread political paralysis that marked the United Progressive Alliance’s second government, it was hardly surprising that the Indian electorate rested their faith in a leader who asserted that he was primarily, if not solely, responsible. for the miracle of Gujarat. Even foreign observers put aside their doubts about the Godhra tragedy as they harbored high hopes for substantial economic reform under Modis’ watch. Modi, in turn, bathed in the glow of this adulation and vowed that India would grow into a five trillion dollar economy by the middle of this decade.

Seven years since taking office as Prime Minister, Modis’ promise of good governance and the accompanying commitment to usher in a din (good days) have become volutes. A series of colossal political blunders and missteps now appear to be its stock in trade. The promise of an economically booming India that seemed imminent no longer seems to be a pipe dream.

The breaches of policy actually started during his first term. For starters, his brutal November 2016 demonetization policy, seemingly designed to flush out black money, has proven to be mostly flawed and has imposed great hardship on the economically most vulnerable. The following year, the much needed Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced with great fanfare, but without concern for its proper implementation. Unsurprisingly, this has also proven to be very costly for small businesses and a number of small retail businesses. Surprisingly, the electorate did not hold him and his government accountable for these two political failures.

Also read: Covid-19 Crisis: Shake up for the Modi brand?

Therefore, despite these two deeply flawed policy initiatives as well as faltering economic growth, Modi returned to power with an overwhelming majority in 2019. Once in office, he was quick to push through at least two controversial measures by Parliament, the first being the repeal of Section 370 of the Indian Constitution and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Both of these decisions, although taken in extraordinary haste and with little to no debate, have proven popular with his electoral base, although they have drawn varying degrees of national and international criticism. Modi and his associates ignored most internal criticism and pushed back against external censorship by citing a familiar trope – these decisions were entirely up to a sovereign state.

Even as he made these two dramatic political changes, his government continued to be plunged into the sand with the problem of anemic economic growth. In this context, the Covid-19 virus has reached the Indian coasts. As is known, Modi resorted to a draconian national lockdown with hours’ notice and no viable plan to help millions of migrant workers across the country who have been on their own. The lockdown, despite its human and economic consequences, initially stemmed the spread of the deadly virus.

Medical experts

However, as the first wave was contained, his government paid little or no attention to medical experts who warned that a second wave could yet materialize. Moreover, the working group mandated by the government did not meet to formulate strategies aimed at effectively suppressing the spread of the virus. Worse yet, keen to enhance India’s international image, Modi has chosen to ship millions of doses of vaccines to neighboring countries as well as other distant countries. Little thought has been given to launching a mass vaccination campaign across the country, no effort has been made to rapidly produce and stock vaccines for home consumption, nor any attempt to mass produce potentially life-saving drugs such as these. than Remdesivir.

Also read: It is PM Modi’s duty to tell the world the real risk of Covid-19 variant B.1.617

Given that for decades India has vastly underinvested in its public health infrastructure, spending less than 2% of its GDP per year, the government should have predicted that the country’s shaky health infrastructure may well fail. ‘collapse if a second outbreak materializes. Instead of taking minimal improvement measures to fill this glaring gap, Modi and his associates instead focused on the upcoming elections in Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Pondicherry. Worse yet, as we know, it allowed the huge Kumbh Mela to progress quickly. In the meantime, a number of BJP mainstays have been allowed to peddle wandering nonsense and quack remedies ranging from using cow urine as a disinfectant to the apparent prophylactic qualities of smearing cow dung.

The results of this political inattention and ineptitude are now more than evident. Stories of unhappy families turned away from hospitals, widespread oxygen shortages and public parks turned into crematoria are now abundant in the Indian and foreign press. Faced with this barrage of bad news, the government’s response seems simple: shoot the messenger. To that end, he urged Facebook and Twitter to post articles that criticize his handling of this public health calamity.

Unfortunately, these efforts to cover up the myriad of policy loopholes will be in vain. Countries as disparate as Romania and Uzbekistan came to the aid of the Indies given the gravity of the situation. Far from being a model on how to fight a pandemic, the government has shown its response to be anything but shambolic. Not surprisingly, governments around the world who had placed considerable faith in Modis’ ability to move the country forward to a prosperous future are beginning to have serious doubts about his leadership. These reassessments will undoubtedly undermine India’s aspirations to play a greater role in addressing a range of global political challenges.

Also Read: PM Modi Owns Indias Deploying Covid-19 Disaster

Faced with a daunting challenge, although not on its own initiative, the Modis government has failed miserably to tackle the crisis frankly. Instead, as he struggles, he has sought scapegoats, blaming citizens for his alleged complacency, a particularly virulent mutation of the virus, and logistical problems beyond his jurisdiction. Therefore, as many foreign commentators have pointed out, Modis deeply hopes to make India a leading power, as his former Foreign Minister (and now Foreign Minister) S Jaishankar had asserted during of the 2015 Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. little more than a ridiculous claim. The much-vaunted promises of sound governance and a resurgent India that had been his hallmark when he took office in 2014 now seem to be flying in the smoke of countless funeral pyres.

(The writer is Emeritus Professor of Political Science at Indiana University, Bloomington. His most recent book, co-edited with Christopher Mason, is The Future of Inter-State Security Cooperation United and India)